STANTON — The attorney for the 17-year-old suspect in an April 21 break-in and armed sexual assault of a rural Stanton County woman requested a preliminary hearing on two felony charges in Stanton County Court on Tuesday.
Brad Ewalt, the attorney for Gabriel Safty of rural Leigh, requested the preliminary hearing so that County Judge Michael Long can determine whether probable cause exists that Safty committed the crimes of first-degree false imprisonment and terroristic threats, both Class 3A felonies.
Because Safty is a juvenile, the Stanton County Attorney’s Office has been forced to file charges against Safty in a roundabout way.
On April 22, prosecutors filed eight charges against Safty: First-degree sexual assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, first-degree false imprisonment, burglary, theft, terroristic threats, possession of burglar’s tools and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
After a preliminary hearing on May 3, Long bound charges of first-degree sexual assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, burglary and theft over to Stanton County District Court.
The judge dismissed the remaining four charges against Safty at the time — first-degree false imprisonment, terroristic threats, possession of burglar’s tools and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest — because they are not Class 2A felonies or higher and must be filed in juvenile court before they can be transferred to adult court.
The Stanton County Attorney’s Office refiled the false-imprisonment and terroristic-threats charges on June 1, as well as a motion to transfer the two charges to adult court. Upon receiving more than a dozen exhibits at a hearing on June 14, and after hearing testimony and arguments from witnesses and attorneys, Long ruled that prosecutors met their burden of proof regarding the transfer of Safty’s two charges to adult court.
A preliminary hearing on the false-imprisonment and terroristic-threats charges will be presided over by Long in county court on Tuesday, July 26. If Long binds the two charges over to district court, it is likely that prosecutors will combine the two charges with the four charges of Safty’s that were previously bound over to district court.
But prosecutors would be able to combine Safty’s six charges only if District Judge James Kube rules that Safty’s four existing district-court charges should stay in adult court.
Ewalt filed a motion June 13 to transfer Safty’s district-court cases to juvenile court, and a hearing was presided over by Kube on July 5 to determine which court should have jurisdiction over Safty’s charges. Kube took the case under advisement and will make a ruling at a later date.
When ruling on whether a juvenile’s case should be tried in juvenile court or adult court, judges must consider several factors listed in Nebraska Revised Statute 43-276.
These factors include the previous history of the juvenile and whether he or she had been convicted of any previous offenses or adjudicated in juvenile court; whether there is sufficient evidence that the alleged offense included violence and whether the juvenile poses a threat to public safety.
Safty previously was convicted of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl in 2018, when he was 12. As is with most juvenile cases, Safty was sentenced to probation.
Stanton County Attorney Bert Lammli argued that almost all of the factors in 43-276 dictate to try Safty’s charges in adult court.
Testimony from Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger at a previous hearing revealed that, after the purported sexual assault, Safty allegedly stole the victim’s vehicle and fled law enforcement before he was apprehended in rural Cuming County.
If Safty is convicted on each of his six charges, and if each conviction comes in adult court, he would face 2 to 146 years in prison. He is being held at the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services Center in Madison on a $500,000 bond, with 10% required for release.