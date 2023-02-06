STANTON — A southern Stanton County teenager could face up to 56 years in prison after pleading guilty to three charges on Monday in connection to an armed sexual assault last April.
Gabriel Safty, 17, pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault, first-degree false imprisonment and terroristic threats. Charges of use of a deadly weapon, burglary and theft were dismissed by the Stanton County Attorney’s Office in exchange for Safty’s pleas.
Just after midnight on April 21, 2022, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a break-in and sexual assault that had just occurred at a rural residence north of Leigh.
The report was that a male armed with a handgun, later identified as Safty, had broken into the residence and sexually assaulted a woman after tying her up and threatening to shoot her. After the attack, Safty stole the victim’s SUV and drove toward Highway 32.
A sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle driving east on Highway 32, and, after a Nebraska state trooper also was present, overhead lights and sirens were activated in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. Safty did not adhere, and a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit of Safty reached speeds of 90 mph. Tire-deflation devices were used by the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office to disable the vehicle about 3 miles west of West Point, where Safty jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. A large group of law enforcement officers had established a perimeter in search of Safty. The 17-year-old was found hiding on top of a livestock trailer about 2:30 a.m. and taken into custody.
In a probable-cause affidavit, Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said a replica airsoft pistol, knife and restraints were found inside the stolen vehicle.
After acknowledging his Miranda rights, Safty admitted to Sgt. Aaron Kleensang with the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office that he broke into the victim’s residence with the intent to steal. Safty said he noticed the woman in the residence and decided to threaten her with the gun and sexually assault her.
The victim was alone when the incident occurred, and a bag that had Safty’s name on it with clothing and a flashlight was found at the crime scene.
Stanton County Attorney Bert Lammli provided District Judge James Kube with a roughly 10-minute description on Monday of Safty’s crimes, his admissions to law enforcement and prior contacts he had with authorities. While Lammli spoke, Safty lowered his head and occasionally closed his eyes.
Safty’s pleas came about three weeks after Kube ruled that Safty’s statements to law enforcement would be admissible at trial.
Kube’s ruling followed a Dec. 14 hearing that resulted from a motion made by Lammli to determine the admissibility of Safty’s admissions, plus a related motion filed by Safty’s attorney, Brad Ewalt, to suppress Safty’s disclosures as evidence.
Last May, County Judge Michael Long ruled there was probable cause to bind Safty’s case over to district court. Long also had denied Ewalt’s motion for two of the charges against Safty — false imprisonment and terroristic threats — to be prosecuted in juvenile court.
In August, Kube denied Ewalt’s request to transfer jurisdiction of Safty’s case from district court to juvenile court, where the punishment upon a potential conviction would not be nearly as harsh.
The judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation report to be prepared and scheduled Safty’s sentencing for Monday, April 3, four days before Safty's 18th birthday.
Safty is being held at the Antelope County Jail on $510,000 bond. He had faced up to 146 years in prison before pleading guilty.