A Cedar County man who pleaded guilty in February to five felony charges and two misdemeanors was sentenced to 6 years in prison on Monday.
Jackson Metheny, 26, of rural Laurel, was handed down the sentence by District Judge Bryan Meismer in Cedar County District Court for charges of first-degree criminal trespass, stalking, violating a protection order, escape, theft and two counts of third-degree assault on an officer.
Metheny’s charges spanned three separate district court cases. The sentence in his first case includes 3 years and 2 years for each assault on an officer and 1 year for the trespass charge.
In his other two cases, Metheny was sentenced to 3 years for violating a protection order, 6 months for stalking and 2 years each for theft and escape — all of which were ordered to be served at the same time as the prison terms in his first case.
On Aug. 12, five people who live at a residence northeast of Laurel were granted a protection order against Metheny, who, four days earlier, entered the family’s home in the middle of the night without permission. As part of the protection order, Metheny is prohibited from telephoning, contacting or communicating with the petitioners in any way.
The first in a string of arrests for Metheny came on July 2, when he was charged with obstructing a police officer and criminal mischief. Metheny was released on a $7,000 personal recognizance bond and was arrested again following the Aug. 8 incident in which he entered the family’s home without consent.
Later on Aug. 8, a Cedar County jailer and a deputy were attempting to move Metheny from one cell to another because he was destroying property in his first cell.
The deputy said Metheny was handcuffed with his hands in front of his body because he had become agitated when directed to place his hands behind his back.
While en route to his new cell, Metheny tensed up and refused to continue walking, according to a deputy. A struggle ensued, and the jailer apparently fell and was being dragged by Metheny.
The deputy said he put his left arm in between Metheny’s handcuffs in an attempt to pull Metheny to the ground. Metheny then started to pull back, causing the handcuffs to strike the deputy’s arms, resulting in abrasions, bruising and a laceration.
Metheny attempted to bite the deputy and he also kneed the jailer in the face, causing a bloody mouth and redness to the face.
Metheny later was released on a personal recognizance bond.
On the night of Oct. 19, deputies were dispatched to the residence belonging to the family that had been granted a protection order against Metheny. The residents said Metheny was on their front porch and that there was video of Metheny looking through a window and attempting to open the door. Metheny was arrested the next day.
On Oct. 22, Metheny escaped the jail. Deputies were told that Metheny had gone to his home. As authorities were responding, Metheny could be seen fleeing north on an ATV from his residence.
A pursuit started, and multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with bringing Metheny into custody after he was located in an outbuilding on property about 3 miles south of Concord.
The 26-year-old posted 10% of $75,000 in each of his three criminal cases on Jan. 27.
After he pleaded guilty to seven crimes in February, Metheny was arrested again March 13 on suspicion of stalking and violating a protection order resulting from allegations that he sat in his vehicle near the home of the family that has an active protection order against him.
Metheny pleaded not guilty on Monday to both of his new charges. If he’s convicted, he would face up to an additional 3½ years in prison.