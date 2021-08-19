Thirty cents.
That’s how much money Norfolk officials estimated was spent each day by each person passing through town in July 1904 on his or her way to south central South Dakota.
The event was the sale of 382,000 acres of land that had been part of the Rosebud Reservation. The possibility of owning land drew thousands of people to South Dakota, with many of them traveling through Norfolk. In fact, city officials estimated that 45,000 people came through town twice — going to and coming home from the sale.
According to a Daily News article from July 27, 1904, many of them spent the night either in one of the city’s many fine hotels or on the street because there was no room in the Inn.
“Going and coming, every train stopped in Norfolk for a meal. The noon train from the east ate dinner; the night train ate supper; and the Rosebud special ate breakfast. And most of them ate in one of the ... restaurants,” the article said “Returning, the early train ate breakfast, the noon train ate dinner and the midnight train ate graveyard stew.”
No doubt, the bars and saloons had a fair number of customers, too, including the several hundred gamblers estimated to be in town
“Wholesale bakers did a land office business. Wholesale ice cream firms jammed the cars on that railroad chuck full every day. Wholesale beer houses brought more than $3,000 cash into the city.”
All told, officials estimated that each person spent around 30 cents per day in Norfolk, bringing around $30,000 in “tourism” dollars into the city.
It’s interesting that even 100 years ago, communities were well aware of the economic impact tourism had on towns. Today, Traci Jeffrey, director of the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau, tracks money spent in the area by visitors who come to town festivals, fairs, ball tournaments and more. She and others would be thrilled at the prospect of 45,000 people staying in hotels, eating in restaurants and shopping. The welcome flags would be flying high.
Such was the case in Norfolk in 1904 when land seekers spent their 30 cents in Norfolk.