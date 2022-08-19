ATKINSON — Few people probably remember the time Harry McFall of Alliance became a minor casualty of the Hay Days Rodeo in Atkinson.
It happened in August 1947, when the daring bull rider was thrown from a Brahma that subsequently stepped on his jaw and broke it in two places. He was taken to the hospital in Stuart, where the people caring for him classified his condition as “good.”
No doubt he’s not the only rough and tumble cowboy to ever find pain in the dirt of a rodeo arena in Atkinson. The sport — in one form or another — has been a part of the community as long as many residents can remember.
Groups like the Atkinson High School Rodeo Club and the Atkinson Lions Club do their part to make sure rodeo remains part of the community.
“Atkinson High School Rodeo has been around there since I think it was 1947 or 1949,” said Jason Mathis, who heads up the Atkinson High School Rodeo Club.
“I grew up there, and my parents were a part of it when I was in high school,” Mathis said.
Every spring Mathis, his wife, Candy, and a team of volunteers from the community work together to host the Atkinson High School Rodeo, which draws roughly 200 contestants and their followers, including some from out of state.
“We keep the grounds up, and we host the high school rodeo every year in May,” Mathis said of the rodeo club’s role. “That means lining up the stock contractors, all of the volunteer help, and keeping the grounds cleaned up for the rodeo.”
Mathis said it can be a challenge to find volunteers because the Saturday of the event includes hard work from early in the morning until late in the afternoon,
“We’ve got a good community,” Mathis said. “They’re real supportive of our high school rodeo, and they’re generous with their donations, and we always appreciate that, too.”
In the past couple of years, a variety of improvements have been made to the Atkinson Arena, a site owned by the city where the high school rodeo is held.
Posts and fences were upgraded from wood to steel, and new shower houses were built on the grounds through grant funding. Mathis said the next goal is to upgrade the grandstands at the facility to make them handicap accessible. The current bleachers at the arena consist of an iron frame with wooden seats.
“We’re working on trying to find some money in order to rebuild them and get some nice aluminum grandstands that are more handicap accessible,” Mathis said.
That also would be a benefit during Atkinson’s Hay Days Celebration in mid-August, when the arena plays host to the Lions Club Ranch Rodeo.
Both the Lions Club and the High School Rodeo Club have a lease with the city to use the arena for their events. Lions Club member Nick Schrunk said both groups work to prepare the grounds for their respective events.
“Right before the (Lions Club) rodeo, we do the mowing, but it doesn’t really get mowed until we’re getting ready to use it,” Schrunk said.
Schrunk said the Lions Club Ranch Rodeo takes place each year during the community’s Hay Days Celebration, which is set for Friday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 21, this year. The ranch rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
Schrunk said the rodeo has been a big part of Hay Days in Atkinson for as long as he can remember.
“It’s always been a big deal there,” Schrunk said.
About a decade ago, Schrunk said the Lions Club shifted from hosting the Mid-States Rodeo Association to a ranch rodeo to help conserve finances.
Traditional rodeo competitions include timed events like calf roping, bull riding and team roping. Ranch rodeo also includes timed events, but the events include events like loading and sorting — tasks one might regularly perform on a ranch. This year’s competition will draw participants from as far away as Central City. But most, he said, are from the Atkinson area and nearby.
“Most of them are pretty local — within an hour or two of Atkinson,” Schrunk said. “The bronc riders come from a little bit further away.”
Schrunk said he’s pleased the Lions Club made the decision to change the annual event to a ranch rodeo because it allows the club to save more money to assist with more charitable endeavors around the community.
Plus, “it more suits our style,” Schrunk said.