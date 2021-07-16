Debbie and Steven, a Texan mother and son duo escaping on a Greyhound.
Brandon, "scatterbrained" yet "hopeful," saving up for a car.
Legally deaf Little Rock, hiding her face in her hands.
Bird-watching, dog-loving Lou grinning into the lens.
"Faithful" Georgeanna, clasping her hands in prayer.
Every single person seen on canvas had at least two things in common — homelessness and having photos taken by Randy Bacon.
When Bacon shoots portraits, he aims to capture the individuality of each subject. So many times, he said, passersby see the homeless as one collective group instead of distinct people with their own stories to tell. He hopes the portraits in his new exhibit, "The Road I Call Home," can change people's perspectives.
Although the exhibit opened in the Norfolk Arts Center on June 3, the artist's reception was postponed until Thursday. At 5 p.m., guests wandered into the lobby, snacking on hors d'oeuvres and giving slow peeks at the photos on display. Beside each of the more than 30 photographs was a vinyl inscribed with the subject's life story, written verbatim from an interview. Most detailed how they descended into homelessness and what their life was like in it.
An hour later, after an introduction from program coordinator Elley Coffin, Bacon stepped into the space and began to describe the journey such photos had taken him on over his 30 years of professional experience. During his preparation stage, he asked himself a question that would change how he viewed his work forever:
"How can I capture this one-of-a-kind miracle?"
The project started in 2015 in his studio in Springfield, Missouri. His original "negative bend" toward homeless people swiftly changed after photographing just a few and getting to know their stories. Soon, the idea "exploded and mushroomed," and Bacon, "enamored" with and "driven by" portrait photography, could not stop himself from pursuing the project.
The more photos he took, the more he felt his old opinions sway. He began to put into practice that they were people, too, deserving of dignity just as any other.
"I walked away very humbled," Bacon said of his first shoot with the project. "The crowning jewel is that everyone walked away and felt important, loved, like people actually cared."
Every photograph, with a couple of exceptions, is a bust shot, heavily contrasted with sharp clarity focusing on skin and hair. Some are black and white, some colored, but every one is shot with intimacy in mind. With subjects' faces so close to the camera, guests could read their stories and feel as though they were having a real conversation about their lives.
"I wanted to create an intimate, one-on-one experience," Bacon said. "I tried to make it as real and authentic as possible."
The sage advice, "Don't judge a book by its cover," heavily inspired his decision to include the subjects' tales of their lives. People tend to hurry by art and their fellow man on the street unless there is something that catches their eye, he said. He hoped that having such stark photographs with fine resolution beside the actual accounts would help guests better understand that age-old saying.
"If they don't open the cover of the book," Bacon said, "they don't know what beauty they can bring."
For Coffin, Bacon's artistic talent for catching human emotion was the biggest draw for the exhibit.
"It changes how you speak to anyone," she said. "He has an interesting way of speaking to the human soul; it's raw and relative. Their actual stories make you resee the world."
Bacon rarely tells a subject how to pose during a shot, leading to more genuine facial expressions and relaxed, honest portrayals. He counts on creating a trusting bond with his subjects to help them feel natural in front of the camera. After all, "people have a craving for real," he said.
There are many messages Bacon wishes his exhibit could leave with guests, but the most important one is to look past the outer shell, past the title page, and see people for who they really are and reminding them they're not alone. Even a wave and a smile can be the biggest encouragement at the right time.
"No matter if a person is homeless and dealing with addiction, disability or diagnosis, look at the person and open the book. Connect with the heart and multiply compassion," he said. "Let people know ... they matter, they're important and their next chapter may be better."
"The Road I Call Home" exhibit will run through Thursday, Aug. 26.