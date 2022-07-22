It’s been roughly 50 years in the making, but the effort to revitalize Norfolk’s riverfront is finally underway.
Following decades of setbacks, ranging from a void of funding to a lack of engagement from city leadership, the project is finally breaking ground at Johnson Park this week thanks to a newfound surplus of both in the past half-decade, with an aim to expand recreation, business and tourism throughout the city.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said the restoration project also would help encourage the river-adjacent city to return to its roots.
“It harkens back to (our) history, and it restores and revitalizes the very waterway that gave the community life in the first place,” Moenning said. “It’s kind of a ‘Back to the Future’ project.”
Centering on a restoration of the North Fork of the Elkhorn River as it carves through town, a replacement of the intersecting bridge along Norfolk Avenue and a revival of Johnson Park, the project will carry a price tag of roughly $14 million, according to city engineer Steven Rames. Roughly $5 million will go into the river restoration, $5 million into Johnson Park and $4 million into reconstruction of the bridge along First Street.
The restorations to the river will include a general beautification, an enhancement of the aquatic habitat for fish, the addition of white-water rapids, a walking trail along the riverbanks and a beach area across from Johnson Park, which itself will have an amphitheater, ice rink and new picnic areas added to it, among a few other changes. The First Street bridge will be rebuilt to accommodate for the new trail along the river.
Moenning said the city had managed to “cobble together” the needed funds without raising taxes through a combination of local and statewide cooperative efforts.
Those have included aid from state entities like the economic development and tourism departments, regional entities like the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, city funds from keno and those allocated to water enterprises and highways, and investments from a multitude of small businesses, according to an informational handout on the project.
“I’m proud of the fact that we (didn’t have to borrow money) to do this, I think we wisely saved for it as a city,” Moenning said. “I think that’s kind of the underlying narrative, that communities like ours have to invest in themselves to be attractive to young people.”
The mayor said he was especially encouraged by the significant investment in the project from the local private sector, totaling about $3.5 million in donations from nonprofit foundations, small businesses and individual citizens, which he sees as a model for “sustainable long-term growth” for the city in all of its endeavors.
However, raising the necessary support, both financial and otherwise, for the riverfront didn’t happen overnight. The core idea for the restoration project dates as far back as 1974, in the aftermath of a late-1960s flood that wiped away much of the once-cornerstone Johnson Park, when the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District earmarked the site as a priority project for the region that it would be willing to help fund.
“(Johnson Park) was beautiful, it promoted recreation within the river itself,” Moenning said. “It was a regional attraction (and drew in people from) a ways away, but then that flood more or less wiped it out,”
Although public support grew around the idea for revamping the riverfront and neighboring park, the city leadership at the time was hesitant to throw its support behind the project, leaving it in limbo for decades.
Rames said he couldn’t entirely fault those leaders for their lack of foresight into Norfolk’s future development.
“I just don’t know that the city saw the value of it at the time,” Rames said. “It’s easier to see now with the restaurants downtown and the Kensington (residential area) going under redevelopment. … It’s a lot easier now to see plugging in some money into the river kind of as an investment.”
Angie Stenger serves as executive director for Northeast Nebraska Growing Together, an initiative of local leaders dedicated to expanding the region’s economy and population growth, Stenger said the motivation for such an investment within city government amplified with Moenning’s ascent to the mayor's office in 2016.
“(Moenning) has a vision, but he also took what volunteers had been talking about for years and said, ‘Let’s make it truly a community thing,’ ” Stenger said.
As a member of Growing Together, Stenger said Moenning’s experience with urban planning has made his perspective invaluable to the initiative in its efforts to draw young people to the region.
Stenger said that during talks over how to further that goal, which included a proposition from then-state Sen. Mike Flood, a leading member of the group, for building a mixed-use business and residential park, it was Moenning who insisted on returning the city’s focus to restoring the riverfront instead.
Ultimately, focusing on the riverfront was agreed upon to be the most reasonable choice by the initiative.
“We knew if we were going to invite young people to live here, to stay and work here, they’re also going to want to play here, and it’s all about the recreation,” Stenger said.
The focus on recreation also stands to be a major draw for tourism, which in turn could further stimulate the local economy, according to Traci Jeffrey, executive director of Visit Norfolk Area.
“Pulling in these people from not just Norfolk and the surrounding communities, but also from outside states, … they’re not just going to float down the river; they’re going to go out to eat, they’re going to go shopping, and maybe spend the night, too; they’ll make an experience out of it,” Jeffrey said. “Our office has been actively involved with this project knowing that we will see huge benefits from it.”
Jeffrey cited 2019 projections from economist Brian R. Williams, which show that, annually, the project could bring in as many as 30,000 visitors to the city and, with recent inflation taken into account, generate more than $2 million in revenue for the local economy.
The project also could put Norfolk on the map by giving it an attraction that Moenning said would be unique to the entire state, and possibly even the entire Midwest, while also returning Johnson Park to its former glory.
While the potential results look promising, it’s been a long road for the city to get to this point. Although the project was initially intended to be complete by next Memorial Day, a supply chain disruption that delayed needed bridge repairs set the project back another eight months, with completion now not expected until the end of 2023, according to Rames.
Nonetheless, the finish line is almost in sight for the city’s residents, and compared to the five decades they’ve been waiting, one of the most expensive additions in the city’s history will be here in no time at all.