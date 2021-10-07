The USDA and National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) recently reviewed and posted a report on Nebraska’s farm real estate values.
The report includes the average value of all agricultural land and buildings found in 2021.
The annual report shows an increase of 11% from 2020, which translates to an average price per acre of $3,100. The real estate considered included irrigated, nonirrigated and pasture ground, and it shows a $310 per-acre increase from the prior year.
Nebraska is seeing the second-highest increase for rising farm real estate values, coming in behind Kansas, which has an increase of 13.9%. But the average price per acre in Kansas is a little lower at $2,370 per acre.
The increase in commodity prices for corn, soybeans and wheat has been an influence for the improvement.
“Certainly producers are receiving better prices for commodities than 18 months ago,” said Jim Jansen, an agricultural systems economist extension educator with the University of Nebraska Haskell Agricultural Laboratory at Concord. Jansen and Jeffrey Stokes recently wrote an article on land values and cash rents.
“Along with higher commodity prices, row-crop and livestock producers are also dealing with higher input expenses,” Jansen said.
Also, many landowners and investors have been involved in purchasing agricultural land because of historically low interest rates. These investors have been able to secure fixed-rate long-term debt at a low rate. Along with strong commodity markets, increases in farm real estate values are a reality.
Cropland values in 2021 for Nebraska rose by a healthy 13.9% to an average of $4,960 per acre according to the USDA-NASS report. Pasture land values increased at a much lower rate of 3.8% for 2021 with an average of $1,080 per acre. Livestock producers faced higher feed prices in 2021 and, with the drought conditions extending across much of the western United States, the margins were affected.
Cash rent estimates also were included in the USDA-NASS report. When reading the GIS maps available on the UNL website, keep in mind the surveys were affected in a variety of ways either because of soil type, rainfall yield estimates and competitiveness in the area. Also some of the counties did not receive enough surveys back to publish an estimate.
Higher rental rates for irrigated acres also were reviewed in Nebraska. Irrigated acre rental rates in western Nebraska were generally the lowest in the state, and rental rates ranged from Kimball County in western Nebraska with a rate of $148 per acre to $199 per acre in Chase County. From Custer County in the center of the state with a cash rental rate of $229 per acre, prices increase gradually with the two highest rates of $293 per acre in Cedar County and $297 per acre in Cuming County as the highest cash rent for irrigated acres in the state.
Once again, keep in mind the estimates depend on the surveys that were turned in — or the lack of surveys returned. The results also include differences between the types of irrigation systems such as center pivot, gravity or flood. Rates are adjusted depending on who owns the irrigation system, either the landowner or tenant, and in such cases as when the tenant provides part of the irrigation system.
Cash rents for nonirrigated cropland acres across the state range from $24.50 per acre on the western edge in Kimball County to $250 per acre on the eastern edge in Cuming County.
Pasture cash rents begin at $9.50 per acre in Sioux County and increases to $89.50 per acre in Wayne County. In all three real estate comparisons across the state, the most competitive area is Northeast Nebraska.
“The drought conditions at the national level are high and, in the western states, a strong factor for livestock producers,” Jansen said. “The availability of feed sources is low, and there may be producers who will retire parts of their herd and the marketplace may see the cull rate increase.”
Jansen said this would likely lead to less livestock, less meat available in the marketplace and higher prices in the meat department for consumers.
* * *
Want to learn more?
The information provided came from USDA-National Agricultural Statistics Service, 2021 August. Land Values 2021 Summary at: https://usda.library.cornell.edu/concern/publications/pn89d6567, and USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, 2021 August 27, 20231 Nebraska Cash Rents by County at: https://www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Nebraska/Publications/County_Estimates/.