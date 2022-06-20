People from all over Northeast Nebraska converged on Norfolk on Oct. 4, 1900. They came by train, wagon, carriage, bicycle, horseback and even on foot for the chance to see and hear their hero. By noon, Norfolk was bursting.
At 12:15, the parade began that included area "rough riders," marching bands, the Norfolk cymbal club, a "float" bearing bleating sheep and plenty of banners expounding the virtues of the man everyone had come to see and hear.
The parade traveled from First Street to 13th Street and back to Fourth Street, where it stopped at the platform where the man of the hour would make his speech. When his train arrived at the site, a cannon boomed in the distance and soon, Teddy Roosevelt made his way to the platform.
"He spoke of (William Jennings) Bryan's prophecies and how he (Jennings) had promised four years more of harder times, but he was incorrect. Prosperity prevails, beef, corn, oats and other farm products have advanced in price 15 to 20 percent. He spoke of the ‘twin goats, militarism and imperialism’ with which the funionists are trying to frighten us and devoted considerable of his time to these propositions," according to a Daily News article at the time.
After 15 minutes, Roosevelt turned the stage over to a senator from Iowa. Soon, he and his entourage were back on the train headed for the next stop on their campaign trail.
When he stopped in Norfolk, Roosevelt was running for vice president of the United States on a ticket with William McKinley. Unlike his fifth cousin, Franklin, Teddy Roosevelt was a Republican who rose to fame during the Spanish-American War by leading his team of "rough riders" up San Juan hill, where they helped take San Juan Heights. In 1898, he was elected governor of New York. He was soon persuaded to run as vice president under McKinley, even though he felt it would lead to the end of his political career.
The opposite happened, however. When McKinley was assassinated in September 1901, Roosevelt became, at the age of 42, the youngest person elected to the country's highest office. He still holds that title. Roosevelt was reelected in 1904. The popular politician was known for his toothy grin, exuberant personality and fearlessness. Today, he's often remembered for his conservation efforts.
Other national political candidates have made stops in Norfolk, including William Howard Taft, Thomas Dewey, John Kennedy and Robert Kennedy. Ronald Reagan was here twice, once to speak at the chamber of commerce event, and again to campaign for Charles Thone. I've heard Richard Nixon was in Norfolk at one time, but I don't know the details.
Even though we're in the middle of an election season, I haven't heard of any parades being planned to welcome candidates to town. Now, most of them fly in, speak to the 50 or so people who greet them at the airport and fly out again — which is OK with most of us quickly growing weary of political messages being thrown in our faces.