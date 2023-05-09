Chris and Jennie Fowler — parents of the late Hunter Cramm, a Norfolk Senior High student who died recently — attended the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night to address the district’s handling of the situation.
During a public comment period on a hearing on parent involvement policy, Chris Fowler asked the district to reconsider the protocol regarding the handling of sensitive situations like the death of a student.
“I don’t want what happened to our family to happen to anyone else,” Chris Fowler said, adding that he didn’t want to sound as though he was blaming the school district.
Chris Fowler stated in his comment that his son, Hunter Cramm, had failed to appear at The Centrum for class on April 24.
Neither he nor Jennie Fowler had been contacted by the center to report the fact that Cramm never arrived at school, Chris Fowler said. When Jennie Fowler called and discovered that Cramm did not arrive to class, the Fowlers filed a missing persons report and scheduled a meeting with high school administration.
Chris Fowler said the family was unable to get high school administration to agree to reach out to other parents to ask if they had information about Cramm’s location.
On Saturday, Chris Fowler discovered that his son had died by suicide.
Less than 24 hours later, the high school released an automated call stating that “Hunter Cramm, a freshman at Norfolk Senior High School, committed suicide earlier this week and counseling will be available for anyone who needs it.”
A number of organizations, including the Annenberg Public Policy Center and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, have advocated for years against using the word “commit” in reporting on suicide to prevent further stigmatization.
Chris Fowler said the family had not had adequate time to inform family and friends about what had happened prior to the call going out.
He also stated that the family had not provided the information to the school. “I have no idea how you guys got your information, or where you got your information about Hunter within 24 hours,” Chris Fowler said.
Jennie Fowler added that the family was not informed that a call was going to be released detailing the cause of Cramm’s death, nor contacted before the announcement. She said such information should have been verified with the family.
“There’s absolutely no reason for that. None,” Chris Fowler said. “What gives you guys, or whoever, the right to throw that kind of personal information out there to absolutely everybody in the school district? Everybody. … Everybody that has a phone and answers it gets that information.”
In a statement provided to the Daily News on May 2, the district’s response to the contents of the call was that “(u)pon confirmation of Hunter’s death, we issued statements to our staff and parents indicating that our crisis response team (CRT) would be available to provide grief counseling to students and staff on Monday. Many of our students and staff took advantage of this assistance, which is based upon the work of Dr. John Dudley, nationally renowned school crisis response expert.”
Chris Fowler said he asked for and had not been provided with a copy of the protocol regarding the response to a student death.
The district’s statement on the call noted that “(o)ur CRT team reviews their protocols after every crisis and are planning to do so again. Their purpose is to support students and staff during crisis events, such as a death. We pray for Hunter’s family and friends in the days ahead as they mourn this tremendous loss.”
“That is the worst grief that anybody can ever experience, and then to get a phone call less than 24 hours later with no warning … that is a personal family situation … most of our family was being told this by other people, we didn’t get a chance. This has to stop with Hunter. This cannot go past my son,” Jennie Fowler said.
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson thanked the Fowlers, expressed the district’s sympathies and stated that the district would be following up with the family.