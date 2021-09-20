LINDSAY — Two residents would like to develop housing in Lindsay.
Wade Pfeifer and Dave Albracht talked to the village board at a recent meeting about their desire to create more housing in the north and west area of the town.
Pfeifer said he wanted to know if the village supported their efforts. He wants to develop housing north of Albracht First Addition.
“I’ve got a verbal on three lots out there, but that doesn’t mean anything until something is signed, just like if Jennifer Aniston called me up and said she loved me,” Pfeifer said.
He has talked to John Zwingman, owner of Advanced Consulting Engineering Services (ACES), about developing housing.
“I talked to him and he basically said what they do on most of these is ... I actually pay for all of it, and then once the development is done and completed, then the reimbursement from the town for the water, sewer and half the curb (and gutter) come back to me.”
Pfeifer said he was told it is cheaper for the developer to pay for the infrastructure up front than if the village did it.
“What I’m trying to get from you guys is I want to make sure you’re on board with this because I don’t want to go through it if you guys aren’t on board,” he said.
Albracht also owns property in the Albracht First Addition and wants to work with Pfeifer to develop the area.
Both men said they want to offer local housing instead of having residents live elsewhere.
“I just don’t want Lindsay people moving to Humphrey,” Albracht said. “We have to make it so these lots are affordable. I feel the town should work with us to help build the town.”
Board chairman Fred Hoefer said his position is the developer should take care of the cost of the water and sewer lines.
Pfeifer said if that is the case, their plans could change.
Hoefer said he was going to talk to other areas town to see how they handle those expenses. There is confusion because past boards have handled the situation both ways.
In the past, the village has had the developer pay for all the infrastructure and, when that was complete, reached an agreement with the village board to pay for part of the curb and gutter. However, in the Ken Kurtenbach Addition, the board at that time agreed to pay for the infrastructure and curb and gutter.
The Albracht Addition was annexed into village limits in the 1970s, but the utility lines were not installed until after the annexation, so the village paid for the infrastructure.
The village code states if a developer wants to connect to the city utilities, the land must be within 300 feet of the village water main. It does not state who is responsible for the cost, but utility records indicate the developer has paid for that connection in the past.
“People want to build in Lindsay, but they can’t find a place,” Albracht said. “Wade and I are trying to establish some housing in town.”
The board will take up the issue again at its Monday, Oct. 4, meeting.