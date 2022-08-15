WEST POINT — All is fair in love and war and obtaining bandwagons — and love for bandwagons during a fair.
The Cuming County Fair Foundation and Agricultural Society restored a wagon once used by the West Point Cadet band in the late 1800s before it became the property of the agricultural society in the early 1900s. Before that, it had been abandoned by a circus that had performed in the county.
Foundation member Willy Kreikemeier said that before its restoration in time for this year’s fair, the wagon wasn’t safe for anyone to ride in and needed a lot of work. The wagon was mostly intact, but its floor and parts of its wooden frame were rotted.
The bandwagon was one of the attractions this year during the fair, which concluded Sunday.
The fair baseball tournament, which is one of the oldest in Nebraska, concluded on Sunday when the West Point Bombers defeated the Dodge Diamondbacks 13-7 in the eight-team tournament. The weekend before, West Point defeated Scribner to win the Dodge County Fair Tournament.
Another highlight of the fair was the Saturday night concert, featuring upcoming popular TikTok star Cooper Alan and national recording artists 38 Special. The stage was just beyond center field, while people could sit in the grandstand or field.
The bandwagon, which included a historic display telling of its origins, almost didn’t make it.
“The fair board and foundation discussed whether to refurbish it or just let it go,” said fair board member Eddie Linnenbrink. “We felt it was an heirloom and that letting it go wasn’t the right option.”
The work was completed by Hansen Wheel & Wagon Shop in Letcher, South Dakota, located just north of Mitchell. The goal is to showcase the wagon whenever possible.
“It’s something that needs to be seen,” Linnenbrink said. “For example, it could sit in the Nielsen Community Center foyer at times, or in the Wisner City Auditorium or perhaps the Neihardt Center in Bancroft. We’d like to use it more than just during the fair.”
Wagon’s history
Past fair board secretary and current fair foundation member Arlene Rolf researched the wagon’s history using newspaper archives from files at the John A. Stahl Library in West Point. She said its Cuming County origin came in 1897 when it was abandoned in Wisner by the Perry & Mathews Syndicate Circus, Museum & Menagerie Co. after shows in Wisner and West Point.
An article from the June 4, 1897, West Point Republican read, in part, “It seems neither the musicians or performers have been paid for three weeks. Hotel bills were left unpaid in some towns, and parties who helped transport the outfit were unable to get their pay.”
According to a June 5, 1897, article in the Wisner Chronicle, “The bandwagon, a somewhat gorgeous vehicle, was left with the Slaughter Bros. as security.”
A week later, it was reported in the West Point Republican that West Point band members were in Wisner to look at the wagon, which they then bought. Just when the Cuming County Agricultural Society came into possession of the wagon is unknown, but it could be that it was sometime after 1912.
The West Point band, known back then as the West Point Cadet band, helped lead the drive to build the West Point Auditorium, which was built in 1911. That building is now home to West Point Community Theatre.