Repeat shoplifter gets jail but avoids prison

MADISON — A tearful woman who had several shoplifting and theft convictions raised her right hand and swore to Jesus and Judge Mark Johnson on Wednesday that if he would not sentence her to jail for her latest shoplifting conviction, she would never shoplift again.
Daidrea Donelson, 48, Newman Grove, was charged with shoplifting-third offense, which is a Class 4 felony and could have included a sentence with up to two years in prison.
Johnson noted that she had a history of deception, including seven bad checks and nine thefts.
“I’m not disregarding my history,” Donelson said. “I know I have a terrible history.”
Donelson said even her family has seen a change in her recently. Her latest arrest was last year from a Norfolk grocery store and involved $166 worth of items in a shopping cart.
Her attorney, Fred Bartell of Norfolk, said she has received therapy that is helping her understand why she does it, and it has been successful.
Donelson said with previous counseling, it never addressed the problem but was mostly just talking about the thefts.
Bartell said if a person could remove the theft and shoplifting aspects of Donelson’s life, she is a devoted wife and mother. Bartell said he was optimistic that with various “carrots and sticks” and a jail term that is waivable, she will be successful in not shoplifting again.
Johnson asked her a series of questions about her life, work responsibilities and support system.
He said theft is a constant battle for retail businesses, and the thefts have to be passed on to everyone else in the community.
While Johnson said he would take into account the latest success she appears to be having with counseling, he also must keep in mind the retail community’s losses.
“The court will find you have a substantial history of shoplifting and theft,” Johnson said.
Her history indicates it likely will happen again, he said. And the community reaches a point where it won’t tolerate shoplifting anymore, Johnson said.
“You’re at that point,” he said.
Johnson then sentenced her to 24 months of probation, probation costs, court costs and 90 days in the Madison County Jail to be served immediately. If she achieves good time behavior, she could be released in 53 days.
Johnson said he hopes she can receive the cognitive help she needs, and he ordered her to write a letter of apology to the business that must be approved by her probation officer.
AT ONE POINT, the judge seemed to be irritated by all the defendants who did not show up for sentencing. He then addressed all the attorneys of the defendants in the courtroom, telling them that court times “are not a suggestion” but agreed upon times by the attorneys and defendants.
“This is the third time that I’ve had one and I have heard every little reason (for missing),” Johnson said.
He then told the attorneys if any more defendants did not show up for court, he would cite them for contempt of court and have a warrant issued for their arrest.
Within 45 minutes, a fourth defendant did not show up. Johnson revoked her bond and issued a warrant. In the afternoon, several more warrants were issued for missing defendants.
Johnson also cautioned the attorneys to tell their clients that it will not help their cases to have defendants not show up for court appointments.