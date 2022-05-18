MADISON — Madison County District Court Judge Mark Johnson — like other judges — hears a lot from defendants about being changed on sentencing day.
Yet there must have been something about William J. Hammock, 36, Columbus, that seemed believable on Tuesday when Hammock appeared before Johnson for sentencing on charges of possession of a drug (methamphetamine) and failure to appear.
His attorney, Mark Albin of Norfolk, said his client was making changes in his life now and had gone through treatment four times. Albin said his client was an addict, was working hard to change and requested probation instead of prison or jail.
Hammock now has 90 days of sobriety and has been pleasant to deal with, Albin said. He also has been living at a halfway house in Norfolk and working at a job, he said.
“He’s clean. He’s intelligent. He has a natural aptitude for mechanics,” Albin said.
Still, Johnson needed convincing. He asked Hammock what had changed this time and asked him to convince him that he would not be appearing again before him.
Hammock said he is now 36, has a daughter he would “like to get right with” and gain visitation. He also had been trying to get in the treatment program he is in now for about a year.
Hammock said he also is on a waiting list to get into the diesel tech program at Northeast Community College and continues to work in maintenance at a Norfolk fast-food restaurant.
“Full time?” Johnson asked.
“Yes,” Hammock said.
Johnson said he would give Hammock credit for 72 days already served. Johnson said he also noted the pleasantness in Hammock, which sometimes shows when an addict is getting cleaned.
“Mr. Hammock, I hadn’t planned on giving you probation,” he told him.
The judge said he would give Hammock an opportunity to work through probation but would require him to pay for the costs of the testing and enrollment in the program.
For the failure to appear, Johnson fined him $500 but said he would allow the $350 for his bond to be applied to it. Hammock said that would be agreeable.
Johnson said he would not order jail but ordered Hammock to continue treatment and counseling, as well as special recognition therapy.
He also ordered Hammock to abide by all the terms of probation, such as being willing to be searched at any time by a probation officer or having his possessions searched, not hanging around any place that primarily serves alcohol and agreeing to any random testing.
“Can you abide by these terms?” Johnson asked.
“Yes, sir,” Hammock said.
“Keep up the good work,” Johnson said. “I’m glad you’re doing well.”
In other sentencings, the judge ordered:
Attempted first-degree arson, criminal mischief ($0-$500), third-degree assault
— Rita M. Diedrich, 44, Beemer, 364 days with credit for 214 days, count one; 30 days in jail, county two; 270 days in jail, count three; terms to be consecutive, assuming good time, 340 days, less 214 days served; fines and costs.
Possession of a controlled substance, psilocybin, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, failure to appear
— Eric W. Glinsmann, 38, 309 S. 11th St., 1 year, with credit for 56 days, count one; 3 to 6 years, count two; 4 months, count three. All sentences are to be concurrent but consecutive to a sentence being served now in Dekalb County, Missouri; assuming good time, must serve 18 months, less 56 days credit, fees and costs.
Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device ($1,500-$5,000)
— Douglas M. Janssen, 50, Jackson, $20,252 paid in restitution, write letter of apology to victim, 24 months’ probation plus costs; 90 days in jail, less credit for 1 day, with good time, 53 days with good time, less credit for 1 day. If probation goes well, jail can be waived, costs.
Attempted terroristic threats, driving under the influence
— Juan Tarce-Aguilar, 37, Madison County Jail, 24 months in Department of Corrections, less credit of 200 days; 12 months’ probation, first count; seven days in Madison County Jail, fees and costs, count two.
Possession of psilocybin
— Neptali Ramirez, 20, 1121 McIntosh Road, 24 months’ probation, serve 90 days in Madison County Jail, less credit for 4 days, can be waived at end of probation, license revoked for 6 months, fees and costs.
Driving during revocation
— Christopher J. Church, 35, Aurora, $2,500 fine, license revoked for 15 years, purchase interlock device.
Second-degree domestic assault
— Timothy D. Mauldwin, 26, Madison County Jail, 24 months in Department of Corrections, credit for 112 days served, probation for 18 months, pay for fees and costs.
Possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine
— Kimberly J. McGrew, 38, Department of Corrections, 8 months consecutive to current sentence at Department of Corrections, credit 22 days, four months with good time, fees and costs.
Possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property ($501-$1,499)
— Charles E. Krysl, 45, Holt County Jail, pretrial set for Friday, July 1, with jury trial scheduled for Monday, Aug. 8.