It is easy to get excited and feel confident about the future of health care in Northeast Nebraska with the changes taking place at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Technology and education continue to evolve in health care, and Faith Regional prides itself in having the highest quality care and upgrades to meet those needs.
In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Faith Regional opened the South Medical Office building. The space was needed for various services, along with a new surgery center.
Physical construction on the latest expansion — the North Medical Office building — began in March 2022 and is scheduled to be completed in late spring.
Hausmann Construction of Norfolk is the general contractor for the work and has used a variety of local subcontractors.
The work includes a renovation that will allow physical therapy to move from the east campus to the west campus. It also will bring the family practices clinic into the north building from the old Lloyd’s Drug Mart plaza, just a few blocks to the east.
The work continues with the expansions that have become part of Faith Regional, including the South Medical Office building.
Kelly Driscoll, Faith Regional president and CEO, said while 2020 wasn’t the most ideal time to open with a pandemic, it was hardly predictable. And the South Medical Office building has been everything envisioned and more.
“It (South Medical Office) is actually going to be full as we have a couple more recruits coming in the next year or two from ENT (ear, nose, throat) and OB-GYN (doctors who care for women and their babies), and then that building will be full,” she said.
Faith Regional also has continued to grow to meet the needs and bring advanced health services to the region. Part of that is the addition of 22 new providers from 2019 to 2022.
“We have a new rheumatologist, which is the first time that has happened for Faith Regional and Northeast Nebraska,” Driscoll said. “That happened last summer, and he is in the north building.”
Dr. Mukund Kumar is the rheumatologist. He is a specialist who diagnoses and treats arthritis and other autoimmune diseases.
Some rheumatic diseases can be quite serious. If untreated, they can lead to joint deformities and disability.
And with the expansions, Faith Regional has become more of a regional hub for the area. More area hospitals and doctors are sending patients to the Norfolk hospital, rather than those farther away in bigger cities.
That only happens because of quality care and availability of services.
The North Medical Office building renovation will bring with it a service line expansion. The North building will feature a new Rehabilitation Therapies area.
That has included an intentional effort to bring in specialists in cardiology, rheumatology, infectious disease, orthopedics, OB-GYN and more.
So with all these expansions, does it ever seem as though some of the services and growth go unnoticed to the public?
“It is natural that people probably don’t recognize it until they need it,” Driscoll said.
Health care is unique. The goal is only to make sure that when people have an ailment or illness, they can expect somebody will be available to take care of it.
“We understand that,” Driscoll said. “It’s not something where people just do pleasurable reading, saying, ‘Oh, there’s a rheumatologist,’ or ‘Oh, there’s a new cardiologist.’ Until you need it, or you have a family member who needs it, that isn’t that big of a deal. But our job is to recognize that this is probably going to be a need, and how do we provide it?”
Driscoll said she feels fortunate that the team at Faith Regional is about making sure everyone stays up with health care needs.