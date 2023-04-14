MADISON — A patient at the Norfolk Regional Center who has a criminal history saturated with felony assault convictions pleaded guilty on Thursday to five more counts of assault, four of them felonies.
Russell Frost, 45, pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted third-degree assault on an employee of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services — each a Class 4 felony — and one count of assault on an officer with bodily fluid, a misdemeanor.
Frost had the four felony charges reduced and the misdemeanor assault added as part of a plea agreement. His most recent convictions stem from two incidents in as many days in March in which he lashed out at several regional center employees.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said that on March 8, Frost was being told to follow rules at the regional center and was being redirected by security officials because he was “acting out.” Frost refused to follow orders and began to physically lash out, Kiernan said, kicking and striking at least two security officials and spitting in the face of at least one other. At least two of the employees experienced pain from the assaults.
It took Frost less than 24 hours to assault at least two more employees.
Kiernan said the regional center did not immediately refer the incidents from the prior day to law enforcement, so Frost again became aggressive and said he was going to continue acting out until the sheriff came and got him.
Frost then kicked one employee and bit another, causing them both pain — with at least one of the victims experiencing significant pain, Kiernan said.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said Frost was willing to waive a pre-sentence investigation and get sentenced on Thursday. Kube denied the request and ordered an update of Frost’s last pre-sentence investigation report, which was completed in February 2022.
Frost faces up to 9 years in prison at sentencing, which was scheduled for Thursday, May 18.
Bail was not previously set in either of Frost’s cases, so Frost remained housed at the regional center since the March assaults. After Frost pleaded guilty on Thursday, Kube set bail at $10,000 in both of Frost’s cases on Thursday, so Frost will be housed at the Madison County Jail at least until his sentencing date.
Frost’s most recent run-ins with regional center employees came less than a month after he returned to the psychiatric facility. He was released from prison on Feb. 17 after serving a year for attempted third-degree assault on a DHHS employee and criminal mischief.
Frost’s last prison stint was the latest of six sentences he has served at Nebraska prisons. He spent nearly 5 years behind bars from 1999 to 2004 for child sexual assault out of Holt County.
Before Thursday, Frost had been convicted of 10 felony assaults and one count each of terroristic threats and criminal mischief since 2004, all of which resulted in prison sentences. He also has served jail sentences for misdemeanor assaults.
Frost’s criminal mischief conviction stemmed from an occurrence in January 2022 in which he broke a sprinkler in his jail cell, causing water to drain from the water lines of the fire suppression system into his cell and then into the pod where his cell was located.
Frost resisted and spat on deputies who were escorting him out of his cell. And while being taken to another cell in a restraint chair, Frost said he wanted to go back to prison and would “keep acting out” no matter where he was housed.
Frost told District Judge Mark Johnson during his sentencing hearing in February 2022 that he was trying to fix himself and was doing his best to “get better.”
Others appeared on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine (28 grams or more) with intent to deliver, possession of phencyclidine, possession of ecstasy
— Adeyemi O. Aboyade-Cole, 34, O’Neill, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
— Chelsea L. Carman, 27, Oakdale, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Assault by strangulation — two counts, third-degree domestic assault — two counts, protection order violation
— Christopher E. Anderson, 43, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Theft by unlawful taking ($5,000 or more), driving under the influence (.15 grams or more)
— Jeray J. Four Cloud, 20, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Probation violation on the conviction of attempted assault by strangulation
— Jeffrey L. Hoadley, 31, Madison County Jail, admitted to violating his probation.
Possession of methamphetamine, postrelease supervision violation on the conviction of possession of methamphetamine
— Daniel J. Hubbs, 40, 511½ S. Fourth St., Apt. 1, admitted to violating his probation and pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Jason L. Jensen, 46, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty.
Third-degree assault on an officer — two counts, possession of cocaine, driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test, obstructing a police officer
— Jordan J. Knievel, 21, Neligh, pleaded not guilty to each charge. Kube sustained a motion by the state to revoke Knievel’s bond.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, attempted failure to appear
— Adelio Munoz-Lopez, 32, Madison, pleaded guilty to each charge.
Terroristic threats, first-degree false imprisonment, second-degree assault, third-degree domestic assault, obstructing a police officer — two counts
— Cristian J. Santana-Gregory, 39, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999), resisting arrest, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more)
— Robert B. Waite, 37, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to each charge.
Second-degree forgery ($5,000 or more), theft by deception ($5,000 or more)
— Suzetta L. Drummond, 56, Columbus, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
First-degree sexual assault, attempted visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct
— Jason Schade, 39, Madison County Jail, waived his right to have a jury determine whether his offense was aggravated under the Nebraska Sex Offender Registration Act.