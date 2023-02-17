About 26 acres of property in southern Newman Grove have been recommended to be declared blighted and substandard, the first step necessary to make it eligible for incentives to help with its redevelopment.
The Madison County Joint Planning Commission conducted two public hearings together Thursday evening to consider what is known as proposed redevelopment Area B, then considered a general plan for its redevelopment.
Both recommendations, which were approved 9-0, will next go to the Newman Grove City Council for final consideration.
Bobbi Pettit, a land use planner with Five Rule Rural Planning of Kearney, presented the plan. Pettit has worked on other blighted and substandard projects in the state and county, and is helping to update the county’s comprehensive plan.
Much of the property is south of the County Line Road, which is actually in Platte County.
Pettit went over a packet she prepared outlining her firm’s findings. The proposed redevelopment area is known as Area B because there already is a proposed redevelopment Area A that was done previously.
Pettit said four of six substandard factors are present within the Area B. They are dilapidation, deterioration, age or obsolesce and conditions that endanger life or property by fire and other causes.
Most of the conditions are not about any particular house or building. They are more about the age of a home, the infrastructure or the lack of infrastructure, Pettit said.
“Every so often, it is in the Legislature to change blighted and substandard. I really wish we could call it underdeveloped. If we could remove some of these conditions, it just would be easier to develop some of these properties,” Pettit said.
The presence of the six subjective factors are a substantial number of deteriorated or deteriorating structures; deterioration of site or other improvements; existence of defective or inadequate street layout; faulty lot layout in relation to size, adequacy, accessibility or usefulness; improper subdivisions or obsolete platting; and unsanitary or unsafe conditions. Some of the property is bare ground.
“If you’re in a blighted area, I would feel more optimistic because there are incentives to develop the land or to develop that land that you are in,” Pettit said. “The chances of something positive happening are greater once that (blighted) occurs.”
Part of the area includes lots that should have included area for right of way for streets. Now, the streets will have to go around because private property has built in the street area, she said.
There also are lots that are landlocked that probably have nothing to do with the current owners and the buildings on the property now.
When approving the general redevelopment plan, the board was told that there are no plans for any of its redevelopment now.
Pettit said it generally is easier to amend the redevelopment plan for developers later than to create it.
“It doesn’t have any projects in here that you are approving,” she said. “It just has the bare-bones requirement of the general redevelopment plan.”
Any projects that are put forth will come before the joint planning commission and the Newman Grove City Council in the future and will be considered as an amendment to the plan.
The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday evening.
Members present: Roger Acklie, Merlin Oswald, Joy Griffith, Ray Flood, Steve Abler, Merlin Milander, Zach Westerman, Stan Schapman and Shannon Brown.
Member absent: Travis Amen.
Others present: Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, Jennie Martinez, zoning office assistant; eight members of the public and one media representative
Meeting lasted: Two hours.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing to receive public comments concerning the application of Werner Construction for a conditional use permit for a temporary asphalt plant on property near the intersection of Highway 32 and the Highway 57, roughly 5 miles east of Madison. The plant permit is requested for two years, with the property restored after it is completed. The plant primarily will be used to provide asphalt for the reconstruction of Highway 32 from the intersection with Highway 57 east 10 miles to Aloys.
— Heard an update on the Madison County Comprehensive Plan from Bobbi Pettit, AICP of Five Rule Rural Planning of Kearney. She is seeking joint planning commissioners to serve on a subcommittee to discuss zoning needs and wants from the joint planning commission.
— Received an update from Brent Niese and Ben Fuller, representing Summit Carbon Solutions, on a proposed carbon pipeline that would go through Madison County. The company has easements for about 59% of the property it proposes to build the pipeline.
— Discussed a future amendment to the zoning regulations to define a shouse and the characteristics of it. A shouse is a combination of a shed and a house. The suggestions will be brought back to the joint planning commission for final consideration before being considered by the county board.
— Heard the zoning administrator’s report from McWhorter