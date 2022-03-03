RANDOLPH — The Randolph School District has been working on a design for a new building for the vocational agriculture program that includes the industrial arts program as well.
Currently, two buildings that house these programs were built in the 1960s across from the high school site and are not compatible with the size of the machines the students use now for those programs. There are also the issues of not being ADA-accessible or fire compliant.
“It was built to house the music program in one building and the woods program in the other building with multiple teachers,” said Jeff Hoesing, the superintendent.
Over the years as the programs and students’ needs change, so did the use of the facility. The music program moved back to the high school facility and the vocational ag and industrial arts programs combined, which created the need of only one teacher across the street. With two buildings and only one teacher, supervision became a problem and because of the larger equipment needed for those classes, adequate room became a problem also.
“We are just running out of space,” Hoesing said.
The vocational ag and industrial arts programs have grown and changed so much over the years. The needs are different, Hoesing said. The district has been awarded many grants to fund the new equipment for metal fabrication, presses and metal finishing that is used in a student-based business, Cardinal Cam. The faculty also is developing curriculum for a second school-based business using a graphics printer and a vinyl cutter.
Hoesing said the project would be broken down into two phases. Phase I will include the demolition of the current buildings and construction of the 13,000-square-foot new steel building, which will allow the space for the shop equipment.
Phase II will consist of the creation of two classroom areas in the building as time and finances allow. The district has been setting funds aside the last two years in the budget with this project in mind, setting a goal to have the facility built first and then move forward with the classroom plans in the following years.
The district has been working with an architect on the design and engineering plans and will be putting the project out for bids soon.
“The biggest problem is the volatility in the construction market,” Hoesing said. “The only true way to know the cost is to put it out to bid. All the square foot formulas have been thrown out the window.”
If the bids come back favorably, the district will still be looking at a six-month wait for steel to arrive, Hoesing said.
That will allow plenty of time for demolition, but the district is still hoping the building will be ready sometime during the first semester of the next school year.