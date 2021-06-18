MADISON — A 20-year-old Randolph man was sentenced on Thursday to 3 to 4 years in prison for possessing and dealing LSD in 2019.
Michael Riedel appeared in district court Thursday before Judge James Kube alongside his attorney, Brad Ewalt.
Riedel was facing sentencing on one count of delivery of LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) and one count of possession of LSD. He had originally been charged with two delivery counts but had one of them reduced to a possession charge in an April plea deal.
The charges arose after a confidential informant arranged two separate drug transactions with Riedel in July and August 2019 in Norfolk.
Riedel dealt the informant a total of 20 LSD “tabs” between the two interactions for a total of $250, according to pre-sentence investigation reports.
On July 2, 2019, an informant met Riedel in front of a business in eastern Norfolk. The informant agreed to purchase 10 LSD tabs (dosage units) from Riedel for $100. Riedel told the informant that he had sold 200 tabs that day.
Later that day, a Nebraska State Patrol investigator played a digital recording of the drug transaction and found the recording to be a true and accurate depiction of the events described by the informant.
On Aug. 8, 2019, an informant again arranged with Riedel at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park to purchase 10 tabs of LSD — this time for $150. The informant said that after parking at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, Riedel approached the passenger side of the informant’s vehicle, according to police reports.
He then reached inside the vehicle and dropped the small piece of aluminum foil on the front passenger seat. The informant then handed Riedel the drug money and left the scene.
An arrest warrant was later issued for Riedel, but it was later discovered by authorities that he had left to live in California.
After learning of his legal status in August 2020, Riedel returned to Nebraska to live with his grandparents, he said.
In court Thursday, Riedel told Kube that he didn’t remember when he started dealing LSD and that it was “just a little phase I was going through back then.”
Kube, when reviewing the PSI report, indicated that Riedel showed no interest in seeking substance abuse treatment.
“I take that as you don’t think you have substance abuse issues,” Kube told Riedel.
Riedel also refused to answer questions from a probation officer during preparation of the PSI report, Kube said.
“I asked whether you would agree to be honest and cooperative in preparing that report, and you said you would,” Kube said. “When you give no response, what I get out of that is, ‘I think your question is stupid.’ I don’t know if I’ve ever read a PSI like this.”
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, made no sentencing recommendation Thursday per a plea agreement but did note the repetition of Riedel’s drug dealing.
“He stated that he was only selling LSD to fuel his own habit, yet, he is on record stating that on that day alone, he sold 200 tabs,” Kiernan said. “That’s more than fueling your habit; that’s full-fledged dealing.”
Ewalt told Kube that his client is young and doesn’t have a significant criminal history. Both of Riedel’s parents died by the time he was 18 years old, he said, which is what led to him taking the wrong path.
Ewalt requested probation for his client and said the charges Riedel was facing made him realize that he wanted to fix his life, Ewalt said.
Before sentencing Riedel, Kube noted that Riedel exhibits anti-social behaviors and has a pro-criminal attitude.
“You’re a little bit of an enigma to me. I’m not quite sure what to think about you,” Kube told Riedel. “On one hand, you’re a young person and you don’t have a lot of experience in life. On the other hand, you somehow got involved in LSD, which is a very bad substance to get involved with.”
Kube agreed that losing both parents at a young age is a traumatic experience, but there are other ways to address trauma than resorting to using and dealing drugs.
He then sentenced Riedel to serve 3 to 4 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Riedel was given credit for 96 days served and will first become eligible for parole after serving 18 months.
“I do know that as far as society is concerned, while addiction is a problem, the core of that problem is distribution,” Kube said. “People don’t become addicts unless they can find the drug that they’re looking for. Dealers help people become addicts, and that’s what you did.”
Others were sentenced for the following Thursday:
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — fourth offense
— Kory Hansen, 25, Lynch, 3 to 6 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 97 days served, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Attempted custody violation
— Leticia Wiebelhaus, 35, 1215 Fieldcrest Drive, 24 months’ probation, costs.