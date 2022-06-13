Rainmakers traveled the area with promise of rain

The recipe for rain is simple. In a jar or crock, mix together "10 fluid ounces of 'subsulpburic' acid, 50 fluid ounces of water and 5 ounces of zinc. Renew every hour and stir every 30 minutes day and night until rain comes.
The moment rain begins to fall, remove jar or crock. (It will) work only on southerly winds, which are the moisture-bearing winds. Begin an experiment only in a clear sky. One station of the experiment, if successful, will produce a rain 30 to 50 miles in diameter. A better and more certain result can be secured by having three or more stations 40 or 60 miles apart.
"According to Mr. (George) Matthews, this mixture left in an open-mouthed jar generates hydrogen gas, which rapidly ascends. The theory is that this gas ascending creates a shaft through the hot air down which the cold air rushes, creating a storm center and gathering moisture for precipitation. Matthews claims that of the 200 experiments made by him, at least 180 were successful."
George Matthews was, of course, a rainmaker, who, in the late 1900s, traveled the Midwest extorting money from people with the promise that he could make it rain.
The account of his antics printed in the Daily News did, indeed, say the recipe called for subsulpburic acid — whatever that is.
Matthews was not the only rainmaker making the rounds, and his was not the only method for making rain.
In 1901 W. F. Wright claimed credit for rain received in Lincoln because it fell after he had fired gunpower in the air for four hours. He said the "rain came in direct opposition to natural conditions and in the face of contrary predictions of. the Washington forecaster."
Wright said he would be happy to continue his efforts "if furnished funds, on a larger scale."
As if unusual concoctions and gunpowder weren't enough, another Kansas rainmaker sent balloons with heavy explosives into the clouds … "the charge being touched off by electricity. At 7:30, a heavy rain began to fall and continued for the best part of the night, giving the soil n that vicinity a thorough drenching,"
Northeast Nebraskans also fell victim to the rainmaking frenzy. In the summer of 1894, at a meeting in Madison, representatives from the area agreed to appoint a committee to contact a "rainmaker." Subscriptions" of $1 were gathered from area citizens to finance the "no rain, no pay" proposition. If the rainmaker produced 1 inch of rain, he would receive $360; if he produced half that amount of rain, he would earn half the amount of money. And he had three days to produce rain.
According to the Daily News, "Many people subscribing who have no real faith in the alleged rainmaker's powers … are willing to contribute a small amount for the sake of seeing the experiment tried."
A few days later, "dense clouds appeared, accompanied by thunder and lightning," said the Daily News. "Although it looked from here (Norfolk) as though it was raining at Madison, reports from that place say that only the slightest sprinkle fell. Madison is again at work on the rainmaking experiment. Materials to last five days were received, and if they do not wheedle a rain into visiting that locality by that time, it will be given up as a bad job."
It didn't rain.
The rain received in the area lately is probably not enough to erase the moisture deficit of the past six months, but history has shown that hiring rainmakers isn't a solution. I think prayer is the only answer.