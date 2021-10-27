MADISON — After taking more than 10 years to get started, it could take a few more days to get a road and bridge project finished.
The project, Battle Creek North, includes repairing a bridge and filling in a hole near it. Work began Oct. 18 on the project, which is 546th Avenue north of Battle Creek from Highway 275 to the Elkhorn River bridge.
Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said Tuesday that cement was supposed to be poured on part of the project Wednesday, but with rain in the forecast for most of the day, that isn’t likely.
After that, crews will work on the north side of the bridge, which includes installing pilings. The original completion date was scheduled for mid-November, but it now could be before Thanksgiving, Uhlir said.
“I don’t know how much the rain is going to slow us down,” he said.
Crews already are working on bank stabilization. ME Collins Construction and Rutjens Construction are among the contractors working on the project.
Originally the bridge was scheduled to be repaired in 2019 from the 2010 flood and had been bid. Then it was nearly destroyed before work could begin in 2019 by another flood. The state and federal government are assisting in the costs.
Efforts are being made to replace the road near the bridge with concrete because it has heavy truck traffic that will stand up better than asphalt long-term.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir and Eric Stinson. Member absent: Ron Schmidt.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, road superintendent; nobody from the public and three reporters.
Meeting lasted: 20 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Acknowledged receipt of the official bond and oath for Shari Agué as clerk/treasurer of City of Newman Grove.
— Approved James Bossard’s lot split, which is located east of the intersection of 538th Avenue and 846th Road, which is rural Tilden.
— Authorized the board chairman to execute an agreement to change Madison County website domain to madisoncountyne.gov.
— Approved updates to Local Emergency Operation Plan (LEOP) manual.
— Authorized canceling a county check payable to Adam Anderson.
— Authorized canceling a county check payable to Credit Management Services Inc.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.
— By JERRY GUENTHER