Pumpkin sales help children in need

Shriners are known for the tasseled hats they wear and the funny, little cars they drive. They’re also known for the all-star football games they sponsor and the circuses that used to bear their name.
More importantly, they are known for the support they provide 22 medical facilities in North America and families who need the services those facilities provide.
To that end, the Northeast Shrine Club sponsors a pumpkin decorating contest each fall to help raise money and awareness of the organization and its purpose. Last Saturday, a number of Shrine Club members and supporters gathered outside of Kuper Farms Country Market in Norfolk to spread the word about the contest and the organization.
They were surrounded by pumpkins and other gourds of various shapes, sizes and colors, all of which can be turned into spooks, goblins, princesses or whatever anyone desires. Proceeds from the pumpkin sales support the Shriners. But pumpkins used in the contest may be purchased anywhere or be home-grown, said Chris Beaudette of Norfolk.
Looking much like a scarecrow on Saturday, Beaudette helps grow and harvest some of the pumpkins sold for the cause. He also drives the antique truck bearing the sign promoting the contest. The truck belongs to West Hodson Lumber Co.
“Our main focus is to raise awareness that kids with disabilities can get help,” Beaudette said. “One hundred percent of pumpkin funds go to the Shriners.”
Shriners Hospitals for children treat a variety of ailments, including orthopedic, burns, spinal cord, cleft lip and palate, sports injuries and more.
Not only do the hospitals provide services, but, if needed, the Shriners also provide transportation to and from the hospital, housing, food and other necessities for the patient and guardian when they are traveling.
Brian Nelson of DeWitt, who was in town for the event at Kuper Farms, is what is known as a “roadrunner.”
“I transport patients back and forth,” he said.
If needed, patients and a guardian will be flown to their destination.
It was that spirit of giving demonstrated by the Shriners that caused Doug Kuper, owner of Kuper Farms, to become involved. When living in South Dakota, he knew a family that received help from the Shriners, he said. For the past several years, he’s supported the organization by sharing some of the proceeds from his pumpkin sales to them.
“They do a lot of good work,” he said of the Shriners.
For 11 years, Kuper has sold organically grown produce and drug-free meats in what he calls a year-round farmers market from the building at 401 Omaha Ave.
“We greatly appreciate his (Kuper’s) support,” Beaudette said.