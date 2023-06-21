Public addresses Norfolk council

Once every quarter, the Norfolk City Council offers open public commentary on a wide number of issues that are important to citizens in the community. Tuesday night’s council meeting provided another such opportunity for Norfolkans.
Citizens who chose to address council members were given five to 10 minutes apiece to discuss any topic that they felt was appropriate to address with members and Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. Topics included city streets, long-overdue renovations to the Norfolk Police Division and the recent passage of the city golf cart ordinance.
Steve Sehi was the first to address council members about his concerns over signs at a recent softball tournament in Norfolk.
“To say the least, I was pretty embarrassed. All of these people from out of town came in and were saying, ‘Where’s this field? Where’s that field?’ Why are there not bigger signs on these fields for these people?”
Sehi said he had sent an email to city officials regarding signs at the fields, but as of yet, no new signs as to field locations had been added.
Norfolkan Tim Ernst also addressed council members about his concerns over the city’s new golf cart ordinance.
“Based on the copy of the rules that I got from city police, it is impossible to license one,” Ernst said.
Ernst said the police guidelines prohibit any modifications to carts receiving a license; however, given other requirements, modifications were necessary.
“Also, it says they (carts) have to meet federal regulations,” Ernst said. “There ain’t nothing on those things that’s heavy enough to meet federal regulations.”
Ernst said that to his knowledge, only one license had been issued and that it was outside of city guidelines.
Jim McKenzie spoke up about a number of issues of concern to him.
“I recently saw a photo online of a parks department vehicle with an elaborate new vehicle wrap. I guess my question is, how much did that cost and why is that necessary?”
McKenzie said that during a time when the city is trying to determine how to address other critical needs in the community, it didn’t make sense that $2,000, or more, would be spent on a vehicle wrap.
McKenzie also expressed concerns about the needed renovation to the police division facilities.
“A few months ago, there was a push to move forward with the police department building expansion. Now that’s gone silent,” McKenzie said. “Why has that gone silent? What is the status?”
Others to address council included Mark Nelson, Lonnie Sandel and Brad Brooks on various issue ranging from a city tax increment funding allowances for new developers to city budget meetings and the condition of city streets.
Sandel, who had concerns about flooding on city streets, shared photos of street flooding near his home during a recent rain.
Officials heard all comments but did not take any official action on any of the items discussed. The next open public commentary will occur in about 90 days, although officials have said they could invite more frequent opportunities for comment should the council decide to allow that.
Follow upcoming council agendas to find out about the next open comment period.