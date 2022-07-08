MADISON — A preliminary hearing in the case of a 74-year-old South Dakota woman suspected of practicing unlicensed midwifery was held on Thursday in Madison County Court.
The hearing was held to determine whether probable cause exists that Judy Jones delivered a baby last August despite orders from the State of Nebraska not to engage in midwifery since Jones is not a licensed physician.
Jones was charged on March 17 with one count of failure to cease and desist — unlicensed nurse midwifery following an investigation by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The charge is a Class 3 felony punishable by up to 4 years’ imprisonment, a $25,000 fine or both.
Andrea Cramer-Price, an investigator with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, testified for the Madison County Attorney’s Office on Thursday.
Price said her office began an investigation into Jones after a physician’s assistant at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk notified the DHHS that a woman — whom the Daily News will identify as “J.S.” — hired Jones to deliver her baby in Madison County. J.S. showed up at the hospital because she sustained vaginal lacerations consistent with “military-style” medical procedures during childbirth, Cramer-Price testified.
Cramer-Price determined through medical records that J.S. gave birth on Aug. 17, 2021.
DHHS records indicate, Cramer-Price said, that Jones was ordered by the state three separate times to not practice nurse midwifery in Nebraska because she is not a licensed physician. Colleagues of Cramer-Price also have conducted investigations into Jones, she said.
Stu Dornan, Jones’ attorney, asked Cramer-Price if she communicated with J.S. about specific actions Jones may have taken with regard to J.S.’s pregnancy, to which Cramer-Price said she did not.
Dornan also asked Cramer-Price if she knew whether Jones prescribed or furnished medicine to J.S.; whether Jones portrayed herself as qualified in being able to diagnose and treat diseases or injuries; and if Jones suggested, prescribed or recommended any treatment with the intent to relieve any ailment or injury. Cramer-Price said she didn’t know and that there wasn’t any evidence that Jones took any such actions.
The defense attorney asked Cramer-Price a barrage of other questions related to the practice of medicine and surgery. It was an attempt by Dornan to adduce evidence that Jones was not practicing medicine or surgery during the alleged delivery of J.S.’s baby — a suggestion that the baby’s delivery could have possibly been performed under circumstances other than planned midwife care, such as an emergency.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith then asked Cramer-Price if Jones was a licensed doctor or nurse on Aug. 17, 2021; Cramer-Price said Jones was neither.
Cramer-Price was the only witness called to the stand by Smith.
Smith argued that probable cause exists to bind Jones’ case over to Madison County District Court.
“She had a cease-and-desist order — you have that, she delivered the baby after that and the order was clear,” Smith said. “The mother went into the hospital and indicated that (Jones) delivered the baby and that (J.S.) had lacerations consistent with having a baby.”
In motioning for County Judge Michael Long to dismiss Jones’ charge, Dornan argued that Nebraska statute prohibits the county attorney’s office from prosecuting the case and that such a case should be prosecuted by Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. Smith said the county attorney’s office is responsible for prosecuting felonies that happen in Madison County and Jones’ charge reflects that.
Dornan said no evidence presented by Smith on Thursday indicates that Jones was present for the delivery of J.S.’s baby. And if one believes that Jones was present during the delivery of the baby, Dornan said, there is no evidence from Smith that debunks the possibility that the delivery was a “Good Samaritan” act by Jones.
“This would make anybody who assisted in the delivery of a child (guilty of) a Class 3A felony,” Dornan told Long. “You don't have the evidence here that meets the standard of practicing a professional operation.”
Dornan requested to obtain a transcript of Thursday’s hearing, which Long said would take at least a month. The defense attorney then requested two weeks to submit a brief to Long before the judge makes a finding of probable cause or lack thereof. Smith said he would need two days to submit a response brief.
Long took the case under advisement and likely won’t be able to make a ruling until August as to whether Jones’ case should be bound over to Madison County District Court, assuming the Madison County Attorney’s Office is allowed to continue prosecuting the case.
ACCORDING TO the DHHS, the care that licensed midwife nurses are permitted to provide in Nebraska includes attendance at childbirth; prenatal, intrapartum and postpartum care; normal obstetrical and gynecological services for women; and care for the newborn immediately following birth.
In Nebraska, only medical doctors or physician’s assistants under the direction of a medical doctor are able to perform a pre-planned at-home delivery, said Jeff Powell, the interim director of communications for the DHHS. Even licensed, certified nurse midwives cannot perform a pre-planned delivery at a home, he said.
Jones had been ordered to stop practicing in Nebraska without a license in 1999, and Powell said Jones has not sought a license as a certified nurse midwife in the state.
This is not the first time Jones has been accused of unlicensed midwifery practice. She assisted in two at-home births — one in August 1999 and one in March 2001 in Minnehaha County, South Dakota.
And in April 2001, she was indicted on four counts of unlicensed practice of midwifery in connection with the two at-home births. Jones was previously found in contempt of the court’s 1993 injunction not to practice without a license.
Jones also had faced charges out of Custer County, Nebraska, in connection with the 2011 death of an infant boy. On April 15, 2011, Jones entered into a contract with the boy’s parents “to spiritually minister to and support (the mother) during her pregnancy and in the delivery of their child.”
On Sept. 24, 2011, the woman gave birth to the boy at home with Jones’ services. Shortly after birth, the infant had difficulty breathing and Jones provided “rescue breathing” until the boy was transported to a medical center in Broken Bow. The boy was transported to a hospital in Kearney and then to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
He was placed on hospice care on Oct. 11 and died nine days later.