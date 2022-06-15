STANTON — A 17-year-old from rural Leigh who is charged with six felonies in connection with an April 21 break-in and armed sexual assault of a female at a Stanton County residence appeared in Stanton County Juvenile Court on Tuesday.
Gabriel Safty appeared before Judge Michael Long for a hearing regarding prosecutors’ motion to transfer two of Safty’s felony charges — first-degree false imprisonment and terroristic threats — from juvenile court to adult court. The two charges, both Class 3A felonies, first must be filed in juvenile court because they are not Class 2A felonies or higher.
The other four charges against Safty — first-degree sexual assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, burglary and theft — are all Class 2A felonies or higher. Long bound those four charges over from county court to district court on May 3 after finding that probable cause exists that Safty committed each of those crimes.
On Tuesday, Cory Locke, deputy Stanton County attorney, made an oral motion to unseal a 2018 case in which Safty, then 12, sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl. At 13, Safty was sentenced to 18 months’ probation after he was convicted of first-degree sexual assault.
Locke said prosecutors are entitled, under statute, to the information in the 2018 case for purposes of prosecuting Safty’s current cases. The case information would include all the evidence used to prosecute Safty in the 2018 case, including offense reports.
Brad Ewalt, Safty’s attorney, objected to Locke’s motion to unseal, arguing that the offense reports aren’t relevant and Safty’s 2018 case had no impact on his current charges.
Long then granted Locke’s motion, ruling that statute allows for evidence of prior offenses of a sexual nature to be used in the present prosecution of sex offenses.
After Long sustained Locke’s motion to unseal Safty’s 2018 case, Locke called Crystal Hestekind, a juvenile probation supervisor, to the witness stand regarding the motion to transfer Safty’s case to adult court.
Hestekind testified that, as part of Safty’s probation sentence in 2018, he underwent a risk-assessment evaluation and completed individual counseling, medication management education and a safety plan.
Hestekind said if Safty’s juvenile charges were not transferred to juvenile court and he subsequently was sentenced to probation again, it would likely take several months to determine a course of treatment. Children can remain under the juvenile court’s jurisdiction until they’re 19, so the amount of time Safty would be granted to seek any sort of treatment would possibly be limited.
Hestekind also testified that the same treatment options would be available to Safty in adult court as in juvenile court.
When cross-examined by Ewalt, Hestekind did say that Safty successfully completed his previous probation term.
Locke offered 10 evidentiary exhibits in support of his motion to transfer, which included a juvenile intake summary, incident reports, court journal entries and separate audio recordings of an apparent confession from Safty and an interview with the alleged victim after the April 21 incident.
When filing a motion to transfer a juvenile’s case to adult court, prosecutors must consider several factors listed in Nebraska Revised Statute 43-276, including the previous history of the juvenile and whether he or she had been convicted of any previous offenses or adjudicated in juvenile court; whether there is sufficient evidence that the alleged offense included violence and whether the juvenile poses a threat to public safety.
Locke said eight of the factors afforded in 43-276 argue for transferring the case to adult court.
“It’s weighing the public protection and societal security against the practical and nonproblematic rehabilitation of the juvenile,” Locke said. “We’ve been down this road. He was 12 years old and had sex with a 6-year-old. He did probation for 18 months; he completed it. If you look at the evaluation from one of the exhibits, I mean, what a joke.
“If you start having these bad thoughts, you should go outside and play basketball. And here we are, about 20 months after his release from probation, and the same thing happens.”
The deputy county attorney said the balancing test argues heavily for transferring the false-imprisonment and terroristic-threats charges to adult court.
“These (crimes) were adult in nature, they were violent,” he said. “This was a violent act this young man committed. And I know we haven’t had a trial yet and we haven’t proven our case, but there’s ample evidence before the court to argue for protection of the public and public safety.”
Ewalt argued that the charges that prosecutors were hoping to have transferred to adult court were not in regard to the sexual assault. The argument that Safty wouldn’t have enough time to undergo interventional programming if he is adjudicated in juvenile court is not a convincing one, Ewalt said.
“There are still about 2 years left before he turns 19,” Ewalt said. “And again, we’re not talking about the sexual assault at this time. We’re not talking about use of a deadly weapon or burglary or anything. These are lower-level felonies, and it is fairly common to have these types of charges in juvenile court, and we do have an individual who is 17 years of age.”
The defense attorney said there is no reason to transfer the two charges to adult court and that they “can be dealt with here.”
Locke said the facts in Safty’s juvenile and adult cases are related.
“This is a man who entered his neighbor’s property in the middle of the night and held what (the female) believed was a pistol to her head, demanded that she get out of bed and proceeded to do what he did,” he said. “We have to protect the public, Judge, and I just can’t imagine this young man being cut loose at 19 and being released back into society.”
Long said he would submit a written decision on the motion to transfer “in a few days.”
Stanton County Attorney Bert Lammli said if Long grants the motion to transfer the false-imprisonment and terroristic-threats charges to adult court, then prosecutors would likely request to consolidate the new charges with the existing four charges in Stanton County District Court.
Ewalt filed a motion on Monday in district court to transfer Safty’s adult-court case to juvenile court. District Judge James Kube will preside over a hearing on Ewalt’s motion on Tuesday, July 5.
If Safty is convicted on each of his six charges, and if each conviction comes in adult court, he would face 2 to 146 years in prison. He is being held at the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services Center in Madison on a $500,000 bond.