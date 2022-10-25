Two Northeast Nebraska colleges are experiencing enrollment growth, while more prominent universities in the state and across the nation continue to see a decline.
According to officials at Northeast Community College and Wayne State College, low tuition costs and strong programs have helped contribute to the increase in enrollments.
“I think that Northeast Community College has done a really good job at keeping programs up to date,” said Amanda Nipp, vice president of student services for Northeast.
“... I think that we are meeting the demand of the workforce in the region — our students are getting jobs when they leave Northeast.”
Nipp said during the fall semester of 2020-21, Northeast saw a dip in enrollment, especially with its freshman students. Since then, the college has rebounded and surpassed the enrollment it had before the pandemic.
Northeast’s 10th-day enrollment for 2019 was 4,676, while this year’s 10th-day enrollment was 5,219.
Nipp said 10th-day enrollment is a common measurement in higher education.
“Fall of 2019 was our last record,” Nipp said. “... That was one of our highest classes, and we've now surpassed that. So for us to go beyond that, which was right before the pandemic, is really exciting.”
Nipp also contributes Northeast’s affordability to its rise in enrollment, as well as an increase in dual-enrolled students.
Wayne State College also experienced a growth in enrollment this year.
A press release sent by Wayne State said the institution recorded its fifth straight year of enrollment growth this school year. The college didn’t have a dip in enrollment during the 2020-21 school year, despite the nationwide trend.
Marysz P. Rames, president of Wayne State, said low tuition costs and quality academic programs also have influenced the college’s enrollment increase.
However, as enrollment grew for the fifth straight year at Wayne State, it fell for the fifth straight year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
UNL reported that its enrollment fell by 2.6% this year compared to last year.
“What we're doing in Northeast Nebraska is creating that right kind of institutional experience that students are looking for,” Rames said.