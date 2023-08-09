Plans for a new restaurant in downtown Norfolk will move forward despite concerns expressed by a neighboring organization over parking.
Norfolk businessman Jose Nuño came before the Norfolk Planning Commission on Tuesday morning to request a zone change at 300 W. Braasch Ave. from C-3 (service commercial district) to C-2 (central commercial district).
Nuño detailed plans at the location to develop a restaurant that could accommodate about 200 people and an event center with the ability to accommodate between 600 and 800 people, but he was making the request to change the zoning because of parking limitations.
Adjoining properties to the building — which was formerly used as a fitness center — include The Zone, Big Red Printing, Norfolk Iron & Metal Co. and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.
Nuño said he had reached out to the VFW about the possibility of entering into a lease agreement for parking since its parking lot runs up to his building, but the two parties could not come to an agreement.
“They had some issues with the previous tenants and their parking,” Nuño said. “We’ve tried to structure different deals and possibilities for them to have some financial gain, but they don’t seem interested, so at this point we just have to be prepared since we’ll have a decent-sized occupancy to make sure we’re ready for that.”
Ron Albin spoke in opposition of the change on behalf of the VFW, saying the organization had “nothing but problems” with the building’s prior owners. Not only did the VFW oppose the zone change, it was prepared to take action if any of the patrons of the proposed restaurant or event center used its parking lot.
“If the restaurant is put in there, a couple of things are going to happen: One, we will put up the sign complying with the city ordinance saying you can’t park here and your vehicle will be towed, and number two, we will have tow trucks coming in here, and number three, we will be complaining to the police department,” Albin said.
Albin estimated the VFW utilizes all of its parking spaces up to seven times a week for a variety of events that take place at the facility.
Commission chairman Dan Spray said he did not want to put words into Albin’s mouth, but from his understanding, it sounded as if the VFW would have an issue with whatever business settles at the property.
Albin confirmed the understanding: “Especially if they have customers. Who cannot resist parking right next to where they want to go?”
Spray said it was within the VFW’s right to take its stance on parking, but the issue before the planning commission was a request for a zone change.
“It would be in keeping with everything else that’s zoned around it,” Spray said of the zone change. “We can’t say anything that has anything to do with parking.”
Garry Murren also rose to speak in opposition, asking what kind of parking regulations come with the kind of zoning change being requested.
City planner Valerie Grimes clarified the issue: “If it changes to C-2 zoning — as they’re requesting — C-2 has no parking requirements because it is downtown.”
Nuño said a change to C-2 would allow the development to move forward utilizing on-street and nearby public lot parking. He also is talking with another neighbor of the property about the possibility of entering into an agreement.
Commissioners had little discussion after the public hearing closed before unanimously approving the zone change recommendation.