MADISON — One of the two South Dakota men arrested in February after a buffet of drugs was found during a traffic stop in Norfolk was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.
Nicholas Frazier, 23, of Yankton was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to two to four years in prison for possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, crimes that each carried up to a 20-year sentence of imprisonment.
Shortly after midnight on Feb. 28, a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Highway 81 and Monroe Avenue. The officer could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, prompting a search by multiple officers.
During the search, police found a significant amount of marijuana and other drugs. In the back seat and trunk, officers found about 14 pounds of marijuana, a pound of psilocybin mushrooms, 672 1-gram containers of THC wax, 400 THC vape cartridges and a plastic baggie containing cocaine.
Frazier, the passenger in the vehicle, and the driver, 23-year-old Sebastian Falkenberg of Sioux Falls, were arrested and later charged with four felonies each.
Frazier had two charges dropped when he pleaded guilty in October. Falkenberg, meanwhile, failed to appear at a July 25 court hearing and has been wanted on a warrant since then.
The comrades had been in Colorado for an event that Frazier described as “a small Mardi Gras,” with bands, bars and booze aplenty.
At some point during the brief trip, a purchase for the drugs was made. Frazier outed Falkenberg as the one who arranged to buy the drugs. Frazier alleged he didn’t know about the purchase until after the transactions were completed.
The plan, then, was to bring the drugs back to Yankton and sell them. Falkenberg’s hasty driving helped Norfolk police thwart that scheme.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said he was skeptical that Frazier was simply “along for the ride.”
“At the very least, he is admitting he knew about or was involved in the transport of a large amount of drugs across one state line and the attempt to cross another state line,” Kiernan said. “... That’s a lot of drugs and a lot of variety of controlled substances. If those had been delivered in our community or a community in South Dakota where they were headed, that could have caused a lot of damage.”
Offenses as serious as Frazier’s warranted a sentence at the Nebraska Department of Corrections, Kiernan said.
Spencer Werth, Frazier’s attorney, said it was important to compare and contrast the responsibility of Frazier and Falkenberg. Frazier had been candid about the case and spoke to police, Werth said, while Falkenberg had failed to show up for court, had a warrant and was facing additional legal trouble.
Frazier wasn’t completely aware of the scope of what was being transported, the defense attorney said, but he had taken responsibility for what happened.
Werth asked Kube to sentence Frazier to a period of time served — 296 days — or a suspended incarceration sentence with a lengthy term of probation.
Several factors weighed in favor of probation, Werth said, the most notable of which was Frazier’s limited criminal history that entails a few misdemeanor convictions out of South Dakota.
Frazier apologized for “the situation” and to his family and his siblings for whom he wants to be a role model.
“I’ve had a lot of time to think about it,” he said. “I don’t want (my siblings) to have the wrong impression of me. I do take responsibility and want to move forward so I can get this put behind me.”
Kube said Frazier made a series of bad choices, the worst of which was to agree to go to Colorado.
Family members of Frazier had submitted letters to Kube saying Frazier was smart and gifted and is someone whom they wanted to see be able to pursue his life goals.
“Because you’re smart, people tend to expect more from you,” Kube said.
The judge told Frazier that it’s one thing to celebrate once in a while with friends and to use alcohol.
“But it’s another to waste your potential by using drugs and getting involved in this type of activity and hanging around the people you’re hanging with,” Kube said. “They’re not your buddies. If you get busted again, they’re not going to care again. Invariably, even smart people hang out with the wrong crowd.
“You do have potential. You just need to realize that potential yourself and do something with your life.”
Frazier’s sentence includes one to two years in prison on each count, terms that were ordered to be served one after the other. He will be eligible for parole after serving a year of his sentence, less credit for 296 days served, and he can be released after serving two years.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — third offense (two counts)
— Mercedes L. Divis, 33, 300 Brentwood Drive, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, probation violation for possession of methamphetamine
— Eric J. Jones, 37, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his hearing sustained.
Tampering with evidence, false reporting
— Jacob R. Kittle, 46, 406 E. Park Ave., tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. His bond was increased from $5,000 to $10,000.
Driving during revocation, probation violation on the conviction of third-degree assault
— Josue Larios-Ramos, 24, 609 S. 18th St., Apt. 10, had a motion to continue his arraignment sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine
— James E. Lewis, 53, Madison County Jail, had his bond increased from $5,000 to $25,000.