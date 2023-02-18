MADISON — A Norfolk man who lost control of his motorcycle while driving drunk in October will spend at least the next 5 months incarcerated.
Bobby Lovenburg, 48, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson on Friday to 18 months in prison for third-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content over .15. Lovenburg had already spent 113 days in jail, so he’ll be eligible for release in late July.
Around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 27, Norfolk police officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Square Turn Boulevard in response to a motorcycle and rider in a field. The driver of the motorcycle had appeared as though he was struggling to get back onto the road.
The motorcycle was driving out of the field upon an officer’s arrival. The rider, later identified as Lovenburg, got to the edge of the street and stopped, waiting for the officer to approach and make contact.
It had been raining, and Lovenburg explained that he slid off the roadway and ended up in the ditch. Lovenburg was adamant that he was OK and did not need medical attention.
The officer asked Lovenburg if the motorcycle was able to operate, to which he said it was.
After Lovenburg expressed that he lived close by and wanted to get his motorcycle home, the officer offered to follow Lovenburg home to ensure that the bike was functioning properly.
Lovenburg began driving south on Square Turn Boulevard and initially was riding fine, according to a probable cause affidavit. As he approached Benjamin Avenue, Lovenburg attempted to turn eastbound but pulled out in front of a pickup, causing the pickup driver to slam on the brakes to avoid a collision.
The motorcycle then went up onto the curb on the south side of Benjamin Avenue. The officer then initiated a traffic stop, and Lovenburg came to a stop in the 700 block of West Benjamin Avenue.
Lovenburg, when asked if he was all right and if he had anything to drink, said he was OK but that he had been drinking earlier. Lovenburg admitted that he had a pint of vodka after he got off work around 5 a.m. that day.
While performing field sobriety maneuvers, Lovenburg showed six out of six indicators of impairment. A preliminary breath test showed that Lovenburg’s BAC was .301, nearly four times the legal limit for driving. At the jail, Lovenburg submitted to a Datamaster breath test that yielded a result of .289.
Lovenburg has prior DUI convictions out of Texas in 2015 and 2018, and another in July 2022 in Nebraska. He initially was charged with fourth-offense DUI but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in December after prosecutors were unable to obtain sufficient documentation from Texas record keepers related to Lovenburg’s 2015 conviction.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said Lovenburg has disclosed that he’s a functioning alcoholic, which the prosecutor said is “all fine and good until he decides to get behind the steering wheel.”
“He got into an accident this time around and tested very high,” Kiernan said. “The defendant has stated that he’s been in other motorcycle accidents, so it makes one wonder if alcohol was a contributing factor in those events as well. But no matter how you look at it, he is a danger to everyone else on the road.
“With this history, even above and beyond just the DUIs, the state feels strongly that a sentence of incarceration is necessary.”
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, asked Johnson to consider probation for Lovenburg. She said Lovenburg had a job lined up if he were to be released and he would abide by any probation requirements ordered by the judge.
Class 3A felony convictions — which is the classification of Lovenburg’s DUI — require that a defendant serve postrelease supervision, which is similar to probation, if incarceration is imposed.
Hartner, noting that Lovenburg had already spent over 4 months in jail, asked Johnson to sentence Lovenburg to a short incarceration term if he felt probation wasn’t appropriate.
“And so … he needs that support and structure when he's out, and he's going to get that one way or the other, she said. “He would like the court to know that he intends to take advantage of that.”
Lovenburg told Johnson that he accepted responsibility for his actions.
“I know that I have a disease; it's not just an addiction,” he said. “And I do apologize for that.”
Johnson told Lovenburg that no matter how Lovenburg classifies his relationship with alcohol, he doesn’t have to get on or in a vehicle and drive after drinking.
“That's the real criminal part,” Johnson said. “Because when you do, you threaten all these innocent people that are just going about their day doing what they need to do in life — that is until somebody who decides they can't control their behavior when they're intoxicated by getting into a vehicle wants to drive on the highway and runs into them.”
The judge said that while Lovenburg’s criminal history is not substantial, his history with DUIs is indicative that a similar type of offense is likely to recur.
“If you want to kill yourself by drinking, I guess that's your prerogative,” Johnson said. “But don't take the other people with you.”
Lovenburg also was sentenced to 18 months of postrelease supervision, fined $3,000 and had his license revoked for 15 years.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Jay L. Ahrenholtz, 59, 1410 Blaine St., pleaded not guilty.
— Michelle M. Macias, 49, Wayne, pleaded not guilty.
Third-degree assault on a health care professional — two counts
— Emily M. Anderson, 31, Lincoln, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Possession of lorazepam, possession of tramadol, driving under the influence, reckless driving
— David W. Bennett, 19, 1205 Isabelle Circle, Apt. 3, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Probation violation on the conviction of theft ($501-$1,499)
— Jodi R. Hastings, 38, 914 Elm Ave., admitted to violating her probation.
Possession of cocaine
— Miguel Martinez, 18, 825 W. Benjamin Ave., had his arraignment continued.
Third-degree domestic assault — second offense, terroristic threats, attempted first-degree false imprisonment, third-degree assault on an officer, child abuse
— Joe L. Nash Jr., 27, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to each charge.
Possession of methamphetamine, probation violation on the conviction of delivery of hydrocodone
— Nakia R. Wells, 35, 605 S. First St., Apt. 3, had a motion to continue her arraignment sustained.
Criminal impersonation, possession of methamphetamine, driving during revocation — fourth offense, failure to appear
— Darren J. Wolf, 43, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to each charge.