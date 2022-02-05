MADISON — A man recently arrested in Iowa on multiple felony warrants out of Madison County will now have to post a substantial bond to get out of jail again.
Jess Brenk, 35, appeared before District Judge James Kube on Friday alongside Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender. Brenk was arrested last week in Lyon County, Iowa, more than eight months after he had warrants issued for his arrest when he failed to appear for his sentencing.
Brenk’s bond in all his cases had totaled $65,000, with 10% required for release. Madison County Attorney Joe Smith asked Kube to set a substantial bond for Brenk on Friday so that his cases could be disposed of.
“I’d request a fairly high bond so we don’t have to go through everything again a year from now,” Smith said.
Hartner said Brenk would be able to post about $5,000, so she asked for his bond to be set at 10% of $50,000. Had Kube agreed to Hartner’s bond request, Brenk would be able to reside with his significant other and continue working.
Kube then increased Brenk’s bond from $65,000 to $140,000 and scheduled his sentencing for Thursday, March 17. Brenk also will have to be arraigned on two charges of failure to appear.
Smith said the county attorney’s office would file a motion to forfeit Brenk’s bond altogether, citing Brenk’s multiple failures to appear over the last 18 months. He could face a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
Brenk’s most recent arrest marked the second time in about a year's timeframe that he was arrested out of state on Madison County warrants. He was apprehended by Montana authorities in February 2021 after previously posting bond.
Brenk pleaded guilty to felony theft, false reporting, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and failure to appear in March 2021. He was scheduled to be sentenced by Kube for those convictions on May 20, 2021, but he again failed to appear and had a warrant issued for his arrest.
His charges stemmed from an incident in Madison County on Aug. 1, 2020, after Nebraska State Patrol troopers discovered that a semi he had been driving was stolen out of Minnesota.
Less than a week after Brenk was booked at the Madison County Jail, he was charged following an incident involving a fire alarm activation at the jail.
According to jail deputies, they learned that Brenk had struck a ventilation duct near a sprinkler in his cell. Brenk said he had hit the sprinkler area because he was upset due to his belief that a jail nurse had been ignoring him for multiple days.
On Friday, Kube ordered an updated presentence investigation report for Brenk. A bond forfeiture hearing could be held before Brenk’s scheduled sentencing in March.
Others appeared (or did not appear) before Kube and Judge Mark Johnson on Friday on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Joseph W. Hogeland, 42, Overland, Missouri, had his request for a personal recognizance bond denied by Kube.
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Derrick L. Haywood, 40, Nebraska State Penitentiary, motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.
First-degree sexual assault of a child, third-degree sexual assault of a child
— Stacey B. Schaller, 48, Omaha Correctional Center, motioned for a speedy trial hearing, which will be Monday, Feb. 7.
Probation violation for obstructing a police officer, criminal impersonation
— Tori M. Wooters, 26, Madison County Jail, motioned to continue her hearing to Thursday, Feb. 17.
Fraudulent acquisition of a controlled substance
— Michele L. Bristol, 48, Columbus, failed to appear and had a warrant issued for her arrest.
Possession of methamphetamine (10 grams or more) with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl, possession of clonazepam
— Zolana M. Costello, 40, Creighton, was unable to appear because of health reasons and had her pretrial continued.
Possession of amphetamine
— Dominic A. Juarez, 20, Nebraska State Penitentiary, pleaded no contest and waived a presentence investigation report. He was sentenced by Johnson to 12 to 14 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections and court costs. His sentence was ordered to be served concurrent to a sentence he is already serving.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — fifth offense, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace
— Efrain Sebastian, 30, Grand Island, was unable to appear due to a recent arrest in Hall County. His pretrial was continued.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, failure to appear
— Sheila A. Tift, 51, 914 S. 14th St., tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and benzodiazepine. Her custody was remanded to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Theft by receiving stolen property ($5,000 or more) — two counts
— Roger L. Weichman, 51, Nebraska State Penitentiary, had a hearing scheduled for Monday, Feb. 7.
Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device ($1,500-$5,000)
— Brian A. Seier, 55, 1314 W. Phillip Ave., pleaded no contest.