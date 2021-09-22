Doctors often stress the importance of preventive health screenings to catch and prevent diseases and disorders, but for Carrie Sousek, the warning hit close to home.
As the registered nurse manager at the emergency department at Faith Regional Health Services, Sousek had health and wellness at the forefront of her mind. She exercised every day, kept a good diet, made good lifestyle choices and was an overall healthy adult when she went for an insurance check-up in the summer of 2020. Everything was fine, she said, up until the blood pressure test.
When the test determined she had high blood pressure, she suggested they try the other arm. When the result remained the same, they tried a larger cuff, still with no difference. Finally, Sousek decided to just monitor the numbers herself, hoping it was just a fluke.
"I had no former history of high blood pressure," she said. "I did everything right."
She watched it for a day, but when the result stayed constant, she scheduled an appointment with her primary care physician. That test yielded even higher numbers, resulting in an official diagnosis of "significant hypertension."
With that answer, a lot of seemingly insignificant things began to make sense. Sousek had noticed she suffered from headaches before her diagnosis, but she waved them and other symptoms off as stress related to "parenting, work and everyday life things." Now being treated and keeping her healthy lifestyle, she encourages people to choose preventive care rather than waiting around to see if something could go wrong.
"Without the screen for insurance, we wouldn't have known," Sousek said. "There's a lot that could have gone otherwise."
A good way to find preventive measures, she said, is at the Norfolk Area PATCH Health Fair on Friday, Sept. 24. Hosted at the Cox Activities Center at Northeast Community College, the event is a "one-stop-shop" offering resources and some free and low-cost screenings to those who attend.
As the saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. For Sousek, that proverb is personal.
"I didn't realize I wasn't feeling well until I started feeling better," she said.