MADISON — A Norfolk woman charged with prohibited acts with human skeletal remains, concealing a dead body and false reporting requested a preliminary hearing in Madison County District Court on Friday afternoon.
Jessica A. Burgess, 41, 713 S. Eighth St., made the request through her attorney, Brad Ewalt. Judge Mark Johnson set the preliminary hearing for Monday, June 27, at 3 p.m.
The charges are related to the alleged burial of a deceased infant in which a 17-year-old girl was charged on June 1 with the same offenses.
Prohibited acts with human skeletal remains is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to 2 years’ imprisonment. Concealing the death of another person and false reporting are both Class 1 misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail.