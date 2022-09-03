Leodan Alarcon-Chavez
Courtesy photo

MADISON — A man serving life in prison for the 2010 murder of 30-year-old Maria Villareal at a Norfolk apartment complex has again been denied post-conviction relief.

District Judge Mark Johnson on Friday dismissed the request for relief made by Leodan Alarcon-Chavez, 43, who noted his intention to file for post-conviction relief in June. Alarcon-Chavez appeared in court through Zoom without an attorney on Friday.

Alarcon-Chavez was previously denied post-conviction relief in 2016, and in 2017, the Nebraska Supreme Court denied his appeal. The Supreme Court in 2012 had affirmed Alarcon-Chavez’s convictions and sentencing for first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and tampering with a witness.

Moreover, a federal court denied habeas corpus action — a constitutional right that protects against unlawful imprisonment — taken by Alarcon-Chavez in 2018.

In a previous request for post-conviction relief, Alarcon-Chavez alleged four complaints: A defective jury selection, ineffective assistance of counsel, prosecutorial misconduct and court interpreter infirmities.

In a 16-page decision, Johnson ruled that Alarcon-Chavez had failed to meet his burden of proof with regard to some allegations and that other allegations were without merit.

Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, submitted a response in June after Alarcon-Chavez made his most recent attempt at post-conviction relief.

Smith said in his reply that Alarcon-Chavez again raised a concern over a jury step instruction concerning second-degree murder and manslaughter. Such issues already had been raised, litigated and decided upon in previous attempts at post-conviction relief, Smith said.

“The defendant has not alleged anything new,” he said.

In Johnson’s written order filed on Friday, the judge noted that the Supreme Court overruled Alarcon-Chavez’s prior appeal and that his habeas corpus allegation also was denied.

Additionally, Alarcon-Chavez’s recent attempt at post-conviction relief came well over a year after his last attempt at overturning his convictions, something Johnson alluded to in his order. As required by statute, Alarcon-Chavez would have needed to file another motion for post-conviction relief within a year of when his last appeal was denied in 2018.

Alarcon-Chavez’s convictions follow the March 10, 2010, stabbing of Villareal at an apartment on Country Club Road.

First-arriving officers forced entry into the residence and were confronted by Alarcon-Chavez, who was holding two knives. They found Villareal with several stab wounds. A combative Alarcon-Chavez was arrested, and Villareal was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Alarcon-Chavez is serving his sentence at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Tags

In other news

Madison County Court list for Aug. 31, 2022

Madison County Court list for Aug. 31, 2022

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 