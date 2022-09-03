MADISON — A man serving life in prison for the 2010 murder of 30-year-old Maria Villareal at a Norfolk apartment complex has again been denied post-conviction relief.
District Judge Mark Johnson on Friday dismissed the request for relief made by Leodan Alarcon-Chavez, 43, who noted his intention to file for post-conviction relief in June. Alarcon-Chavez appeared in court through Zoom without an attorney on Friday.
Alarcon-Chavez was previously denied post-conviction relief in 2016, and in 2017, the Nebraska Supreme Court denied his appeal. The Supreme Court in 2012 had affirmed Alarcon-Chavez’s convictions and sentencing for first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and tampering with a witness.
Moreover, a federal court denied habeas corpus action — a constitutional right that protects against unlawful imprisonment — taken by Alarcon-Chavez in 2018.
In a previous request for post-conviction relief, Alarcon-Chavez alleged four complaints: A defective jury selection, ineffective assistance of counsel, prosecutorial misconduct and court interpreter infirmities.
In a 16-page decision, Johnson ruled that Alarcon-Chavez had failed to meet his burden of proof with regard to some allegations and that other allegations were without merit.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, submitted a response in June after Alarcon-Chavez made his most recent attempt at post-conviction relief.
Smith said in his reply that Alarcon-Chavez again raised a concern over a jury step instruction concerning second-degree murder and manslaughter. Such issues already had been raised, litigated and decided upon in previous attempts at post-conviction relief, Smith said.
“The defendant has not alleged anything new,” he said.
In Johnson’s written order filed on Friday, the judge noted that the Supreme Court overruled Alarcon-Chavez’s prior appeal and that his habeas corpus allegation also was denied.
Additionally, Alarcon-Chavez’s recent attempt at post-conviction relief came well over a year after his last attempt at overturning his convictions, something Johnson alluded to in his order. As required by statute, Alarcon-Chavez would have needed to file another motion for post-conviction relief within a year of when his last appeal was denied in 2018.
Alarcon-Chavez’s convictions follow the March 10, 2010, stabbing of Villareal at an apartment on Country Club Road.
First-arriving officers forced entry into the residence and were confronted by Alarcon-Chavez, who was holding two knives. They found Villareal with several stab wounds. A combative Alarcon-Chavez was arrested, and Villareal was taken to the hospital, where she died.
Alarcon-Chavez is serving his sentence at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.