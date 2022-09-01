EMERSON — Tuesday will be a day a lot of residents in this town of around 800 people will remember for quite some time.
It's the day Emerson got its grocery store back.
The town had been without a grocery store for the past three or four years. Townspeople had to travel 26 miles to Sioux City or 20 miles to Wayne or 13 miles south to Pender to purchase their daily bread.
A cooperative effort between the people of Emerson and the surrounding area have seen a dream become a reality as the doors to Post 60 Market opened for the first time.
Even the name was a cooperative effort.
"We just had to name it something with Post 60 in it," store manager Brian Horak said. "It just seemed like the right thing to do."
The physical building on Main Street was formerly the home of the Ryan-McEntaffer Post 60 American Legion Hall.
The American Legion numbers were dwindling for the Post, and maintenance of the building was becoming too much for the Legion both physically and financially. Enter a group looking for a place to house a community grocery store.
Horak, who retired from the Air Force and grew up in Emerson, was a perfect fit to run the store.
Brian and his brother, James, had looked into purchasing the former store in Emerson, Mike's Food Town, when it was going out of business.
The Horak brothers worked at Mike's Food Town back when they were in high school growing up in town.
Brian went on to join the Air Force while James went to work in the grocery business and now works for the Russ's Market chain in Lincoln.
"We were seriously considering buying that store," Brian said. "There were just too many problems with outdated equipment, freezers and coolers. It just didn't make sense."
So the store closed its doors.
The Emerson Betterment Committee got busy looking for ways to get a grocery store back in town.
"We secured a loan at the bank," said Nathan Mueller, a member of the group who started the funding aspect of the venture. "We also received some grants and we sold shares to local investors."
Grants were secured from the USDA and the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District, and more than $140,000 was sold in shares.
First Nebraska Bank was eager to get on board as it has a branch in Emerson.
"First Nebraska Bank is very excited about the opening of the Post 60 Market," said Betty Rager, vice president of First Nebraska Bank. "Post 60 Market is a welcome and highly anticipated addition to the community. It is a true testament to our great town and our strong community members that we come together to support this grocery co-op and the commitment to shop locally."
"We were living out west and really wanted to get back to Nebraska," Horak said. "This all came together for us and Emerson."
Horak lives in Emerson with his wife, Cassie, and their daughters, Makayla, 9, and Alyssa, 6.
Brian has relied on his brother's grocery experience in getting the store off the ground.
"James has been very helpful with getting us up and running," Brian said. "The whole town has been — I can't believe how helpful everyone has been."
Horak would put a post on Facebook announcing a truck would be unloading and residents would come down to the store and help stock the shelves.
"It was just amazing," he said. "It didn't take long to get everything put where we wanted it."
As of Tuesday, local shoppers were reaping the benefits of all of the planning and hard work.
"This really great," said Kelsea Kallhoff of Thurston, who was shopping with her husband and a couple of little helpers. "It gives us more options and the prices are very comparable to bigger stores."
Thurston is 10 miles south of Emerson just off Highway 9.
The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Horak has four employees with plans to expand to around eight as things get settled.
"Come see us," Horak said. "You won't have to stand in line, and you'll get a smile from us."