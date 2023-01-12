A Savannah, Georgia, man is facing a felony theft charge in Madison County following an investigation by Norfolk police that he was fraudulently wired $30,000 by a Norfolk attorney’s client.
Michael Bevans-Silva, 36, is charged with one count of felony theft by deception and is being held at the Madison County Jail. He was arrested in Savannah in early December and later transported to Madison.
A motion for Bevans-Silva’s arrest had been filed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office on Nov. 9. County Judge Michael Long signed the warrant and had initially fixed Bevans-Silva’s bond at $200,000 before increasing his bond the next day to $500,000.
Bevans-Silva’s charge stems from an investigation by a Norfolk police detective that began on July 7, 2022, into the interception of emailed conversations between Ron Temple — an attorney at Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell and Henderson in Norfolk — and one of Temple’s clients.
The intercepted email included new instructions for Temple’s client to electronically deposit a payment into a Truist Financial bank account. On June 17, 2022, a $30,000 payment was wired to the Truist account by Temple’s client.
A search warrant revealed that the Truist account holder was Stockheimer Capital LLC of 16 Full Sweep in Savannah, the detective said. The account was opened by Bevans-Silva on June 2, 2022.
Documents filed with the Georgia secretary of state showed that Stockheimer Capital LLC was formed on May 26, 2022. The registered agent was listed as Bevans-Silva.
An affidavit written by the detective did not disclose how Bevans-Silva was allegedly able to intercept emails between Temple and his client, nor did the document reveal how long Bevans-Silva had access to the attorney-client email conversation.
While investigating the case, the detective discovered two other suspected deposits on the Truist account, he said. On June 21, 2022, the account received $33,809.40 from Professional Engineers of North Carolina (PENC) in Cary, North Carolina. The payment details indicated that the intended beneficiary was Asheville Renaissance, a hotel in Asheville, North Carolina.
A representative of PENC confirmed with police that an email from the hotel had changed the payment details, which resulted in PENC losing the money when the invoice was paid.
On June 21, 2022, the Truist account alleged to have been controlled by Bevans-Silva received $94,000 from Serra International of Jersey City, New Jersey. The payment details indicated that the intended recipient was Shuman Rigging and Transport of Springfield, Ohio.
Serra International had received an email — one that included payment details for an outstanding invoice that had been changed — from someone purporting to be with Shuman Rigging.
The total amount purported to have been fraudulently received into the Truist account between the three transactions is $157,909.40. Bank records allegedly show that Bevans-Silva withdrew the money by cash withdrawals and bank checks.
The bank checks and cash withdrawals were signed by Bevans-Silva with his distinctive signature of "MBS" inside a circle, according to the detective, followed by "All Rights Reserved.” The detective said the signatures on the checks and withdrawals matched the signature for Bevans-Silva that had been on file for the bank account.
A Truist Bank manager at a branch where two of the checks were purchased told the detective that the checks from her branch were both taken to a non-Truist bank and cashed by Bevans-Silva. The total amount withdrawn from the account was $155,030.
Court records show that Bevans-Silva has a warrant out of Chatham County, Georgia, charging him with the same crime for which he is facing in Madison County.
Bevans-Silva, who would face up to a 20-year prison sentence if he is convicted, is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 19.