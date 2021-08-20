A major cleaning project is nearing completion at the Norfolk Family YMCA.
On Sunday, Aug. 22, the swimming pool will reopen with newly cleaned tile and a fill of fresh water. The time-intensive project, representatives of the facility say, takes place every couple of years and requires a bit of chemistry.
“Every two years, we have to shut it down to get that really good scrubbing in,” said Justin Moore, associate director at the Norfolk Y. “We’re cleaning the inside of the pool, not just the outside. That does entail quite a bit.”
The draining started after the pool’s scheduled shutdown began Aug. 12. It takes roughly 48 hours to drain and, during that time, the process requires regular monitoring to prevent the water from draining into the facility’s basement, which is adjacent to the pool.
Skye Lippman, aquatic director at the Norfolk Y, said the pool is drained so the tiles can be cleaned. A tile acid is used to “eat the grime,” she said.
After the scrubbing chemical has done its job, the pool is filled partially so the cleaner can be flushed.
“The first time filling it, you’re going to get a lot of grime from the pipes, so we fill it to an extent and then have to flush it,” Moore said. “It took an extra four hours to redrain that portion.”
It takes about 30 hours to refill the pool with the estimated 350,000 gallons of water it regularly holds, Moore said.
The most time-consuming portion of the project comes after the pool has been refilled and the rebalancing of the water’s pH and chemicals begins, Lippman said. The appropriate levels for the chemical balance is set forth by the State of Nebraska, she said.
“(On Monday) we pumped in about 30 gallons of straight chlorine and 7 gallons of acid,” Lippman said. “That has to balance each other out. Then we have to take at least two days when it is balanced. We’ve got to stabilize it that whole time. That’s what takes the longest — doing chemistry.”
“Roughly, it’s three days to get the chemicals right and two days to make sure it’s stabilized,” Moore said. “If we opened right away and you went in when the chemicals were off, you might have some type of reaction.”
Moore said they don’t like to close down the pool for an extended period of time because there are members who use it as part of their regular fitness routine, but the moss-based filtration system used by the Norfolk Y prevents the facility from having to shut down the pool for even more frequent cleanings.
“Going to this option, we don’t have to shut down every year or even every six months,” he said. “There are a lot of other places — other Y’s — that do shut down every year. I’m glad we don’t have to.”
Activity at the pool will pick up again soon. Swimming lessons resume when the pool reopens. The AquaJets — the Norfolk Y’s club swimming team — will resume the day after Labor Day. The Norfolk High School swimming team will begin practices later in the fall.