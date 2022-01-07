MADISON — A hearing date has been set to determine the admissibility of evidence at trial in the murder case of DeShawn Gleaton Jr.
Gleaton, 29, appeared before District Judge James Kube on Thursday alongside his attorney, Todd Lancaster. He is accused in the July 24, 2020, shooting death of Hailey Christiansen in Norfolk.
Lancaster and Madison County Attorney Joe Smith have spent the last 17-plus months since the alleged murder obtaining and reviewing potential evidence to be used at Gleaton’s jury trial. Gleaton has waived his speedy trial rights on numerous occasions, paving the way for several continuances of his jury trial.
But a firm trial date appears to be in place, as Smith said on Thursday that long-awaited data being produced by Lincoln police investigator Robert Hurley is near completion.
Smith said in court that several motions in the case, which mostly relate to what evidence will be admissible at Gleaton’s trial, could take about two days to argue before the judge.
Smith filed a motion on Nov. 17 to determine the admissibility of evidence pertaining to Gleaton’s activity after the alleged murder. Those evidentiary exhibits include: a Snapchat video recording of Gleaton allegedly admitting to the shooting; purported calls made by Gleaton in jail; specific cellphone data; and roundtrip time (RTT) data.
Smith called upon Hurley to put together a report that examines Gleaton’s location and cellphone activity during a several-hour period on the day of the alleged incident.
At a hearing on Oct. 18, Smith had expressed optimism that Hurley’s report would be complete within about a week. But the report has required the detective to compile extensive data, Smith said, which has prolonged its completion.
Lancaster filed a motion on Aug. 31 for any testimony regarding historical cellphone data and the information contained in it to be excluded, if not limited, in the presence of a jury. He also filed a motion for the prosecution not to mention or refer to any of Gleaton’s prior criminal history or convictions in the presence of a jury.
In addition, Lancaster has filed motions that would exclude memorial buttons, clothing, signs, pins and photographs at trial.
The motions filed over the past several months by both counsel were scheduled on Thursday to be heard before Kube on Wednesday, Feb. 23, and Thursday, Feb. 24.
Smith had asked Kube for at least two weeks to prepare for a motions hearing, which will include testimony from several witnesses. He told the judge he is also working on locating various witnesses and is “following up on things that haven’t been done yet.”
Potential evidence at trial also would include about 2,200 phone calls that Gleaton is alleged to have made from the Madison County Jail after his arrest. Smith has said that he intends to present eight to 10 of those calls at trial if they are admitted.
The county attorney said he is also investigating additional alleged statements made by Gleaton when he was arrested in Sioux City, which Smith said he had not seen reports on. The county attorney’s office has requested for the Sioux City Police Department to submit said reports.
“The Lincoln Police Department and Sioux City have done a good job for me; they’ve worked very hard,” Smith said.
Once Smith receives the complete cellphone analysis from Hurley, he will share the report with Lancaster.
Lancaster told Kube that he would need at least a week to review the report in preparation for the February motions hearing.
“We’re waiting on the report from Hurley. From what it sounds like, it’s close to being done, but we’ve heard that before,” Lancaster said. “I’m familiar with the techniques and data (Hurley) does, but, obviously, I need some time to review that report.”
Lancaster requested for the judge to set a date on which Smith must provide Lancaster with Hurley’s report. Kube then ordered for Smith to share the report with Lancaster by Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Once Kube hears motions arguments from both attorneys in February about what evidence will be admissible at trial, he will likely take the case under advisement and rule on each motion at a later date.
Kube’s next jury term is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 8, which would give the judge about two weeks between the February motions hearing and the start of Gleaton’s trial to rule on the hearings.
Citing the likelihood that he will need more time to decide on the numerous motions, Kube scheduled Gleaton’s trial to begin during his next jury term on Monday, May 9. Neither Smith nor Lancaster objected to that date. Both attorneys had previously indicated that they would be ready for a trial after pretrial rulings are made by the judge. A pretrial has been scheduled for Monday, April 25.
Gleaton, who was 28 at the time of the homicide, has been held at the Madison County Jail with no bond since he was extradited from Sioux City to Madison on July 25, 2020. He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with a witness.
If he’s convicted on the murder charge, Gleaton faces life in prison or the death penalty. Convictions on the other four charges would carry up to 152 years in prison.