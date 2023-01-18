When Beth Plisek was told she had been named the 2022 Area Person of the Year, she made sure to defer much of the credit to her colleagues.
She was simply grateful that the work being done by the nonprofit League of Human Dignity — a community-based, consumer-controlled nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote the full integration of those with disabilities into society — was being recognized.
On Tuesday, Plisek’s humble mindset remained as she was officially presented with the award for area person of the year during a reception at the District Event Center in downtown Norfolk. Dozens of Plisek’s friends, family and colleagues attended the event.
Plisek’s work at the League of Human Dignity in Norfolk and her countless hours volunteering for other local not-for-profit organizations like the Arc of Norfolk, the Norfolk Area Diversity Council, Project Linus and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s were driving factors behind her nomination and selection as the area person of the year presented by the Daily News and Elkhorn Valley Bank.
The two entities are co-sponsors of the recognition program that honors individuals who make Northeast Nebraska a better place to live and work.
In a letter nominating Plisek, Melissa Thies said Plisek works diligently with her clients and providers to ensure “the best outcomes for all.”
“(Plisek) works tirelessly to ensure people in all walks of faith and mindsets realize their potential and live their best lives,” according to the nomination letter.
Plisek, of rural Hoskins, said part of her motivation is rooted in her desire to ensure that all people are provided with the resources they need to live and work in their communities and have access to the tools they need to help them thrive.
“I really feel it's about us and all the people in our community that work to help people live better lives,” Plisek said Tuesday. “So it's not just about me; it's about everybody, and I’m very thankful for all of my partners in the community and the people that I work with. I have the best job in the whole world to be able to help people.”
Dave Maggart, vice president of Elkhorn Valley Bank, said it was evident by the number of people who attended Tuesday’s reception that Plisek is well loved. Plisek’s nomination stood out, Maggart said, and it had become clear to the selection committee that she was a deserving recipient.
Plisek has worked as an independent living coordinator at the League of Human Dignity since May of 2021. She serves people in a 22-county area across Northeast and North Central Nebraska. Professionals like Plisek provide information and referrals, independent living skills training, transition services, peer counseling and support, awareness training and more.
Plisek said earlier this month that she doesn’t see anything she does as work, but, instead, as an opportunity to make a difference. If she is able to help even one other person, she said, she’s done exactly that.
“It's good for people to understand, to see our population,” Plisek said. “So, it made me happy that (the award) would bring that to people's attention. I'm not a person that’s all about me.
“To me, it was like, ‘We're seen now,’ not just us here at the League, but our community.”