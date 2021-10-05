HADAR — Hadar Volunteer Fire and Rescue can now hold all 10 of its rigs, UTVs and ambulances under one roof.
The department’s capability to do so surfaced in early September after construction finished on the village’s new 8,800-square-foot fire hall just south of main street in Hadar.
Gary Schuett, Hadar’s fire chief since 2006, said serious discussion regarding construction of a new fire hall started in 2017, when issues with lack of space inside the old fire hall came to a head.
The logistics to fund a new fire hall didn’t always exist, but that was aided by the late Farrell Heckman, who farmed in the area and was a major supporter of the local fire department.
Heckman, who died in 2015, left $500,000 for the fire department through his estate and also had previously provided funding for the “Hadar Volunteer Fire & Rescue” signs displayed on the building.
“He was just a huge supporter of the fire department — someone who really cared about the firefighters and what they do for the community,” Schuett said of Heckman. “That donation is really what drove our ability to move forward with this process.”
Construction on the new fire hall started late summer of 2020 and took about a year to finish. The building sports six overhead doors, a well that can pump 2,200 gallons into a rig in eight minutes, a sprinkler system, two 12,000-gallon tanks, tornado shelter, fitness room and ample space for offices, meetings and training.
The new fire hall was connected to Hadar’s city hall, and some of the city offices are moving to the old fire hall, which is still in usable condition.
The space created by the new fire hall has given the department the necessary space to support its 24 firefighters and EMTs who respond to a 42-square-mile area in Pierce and Madison counties.
Schuett said one can’t overestimate how beneficial it is to have all of the department’s equipment under one roof. Aside from space, the chief said the new fire hall also gives the department enhanced ability to provide mutual aid to the area by way of faster pumping and tanker refills.
A bulk of the calls Hadar receives are rescue-related, Schuett said, but the ability to provide mutual aid has become more important than ever. In August, he said, Hadar responded to eight mutual aid calls in Norfolk.
Besides Heckman’s major contribution to the construction of Hadar’s new fire hall, funding has been accrued through bonding and donations from locals, Schuett said. He hadn’t yet tallied the building’s total cost, but Schuett estimated the project cost just over $1 million.
A hope of the department with the completion of construction was increased appeal among firefighter recruits, Schuett said.
“When you looked inside the old building, you thought, ‘Oh, I’m not really sure what to think,’ ” he said. “People can look at something like (the new fire hall) and really be impressed. We wanted something where people could walk in here in 20 to 25 years and say, ‘They did it right.’ ”
Hadar Fire and Rescue held a ribbon cutting ceremony in mid-August and started operating from the new fire hall during the first week of September.
The transition to a new building was trying for firefighters and their families at times, Schuett said. He thanked members of the department and their families, as well as the village, for its support through the entire process.
“You can’t help but feel a lot better about what the future holds within the department,” he said. “The help from a lot of people brought us to this point. We’re really pleased with all the advantages this place gives us.”