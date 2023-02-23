Plans for upscale RV park moving forward

Additional details and specifics were shared Tuesday, helping to convince the Norfolk Planning Commission to give tentative approval to a proposed RV park, a decision it postponed earlier this month.
The zoning change request and a plat for the request were recommended for approval Tuesday morning by commissioners, along with conditions that specify the operations of it.
Brandon Schilling of the Saratoga Group, which is seeking to build the park, said the proposal’s “rules and regulations” include having a full-time manager living there and a maintenance person on site.
“I think we addressed with the more detailed plan all the comments that we received,” Schilling told commissioners, who spent about 30 minutes listening and discussing it on Tuesday.
Commissioners also voted to have city staff prepare a conditional use permit in written form for consideration at the next regularly scheduled planning commission meeting.
Specifics include paving of all roads in the park with concrete or asphalt, paving all pads and accompanying picnic areas, along with parking for at least two vehicles at each site.
Park Mobile Home Court of Knoxville, Tennessee, is seeking to construct the RV park, which requires a zoning change from C-3 (Service Commercial District) and R-M (Mobile Home District) to I-1 (Light Industrial District) on about 19 acres generally located at 915 Bonita Drive. The area is south of the Elkhorn River, with an eastern and western entrance to Bonita Drive.
The city council still must approve the zoning change.
Schilling also provided a site plan and shared various slides of how the park would look, including landscaping and about 100 new trees in addition to what already exists there.
There’s a growing segment of the population that likes to travel around the country in recreational vehicles. And when they aren’t traveling, those living in their RVs need a place to stay.
Sometimes it might be for a few days for a special event, or sometimes it might be several months to be with family and friends, or to work at a job.
The majority of stays are temporary.
“We are an RV park,” he said. “We are not a park that allows people to have long-term residency.”
Overall, the park would include 47 sites for RVs. The typical space between RVs is usually 12 to 15 feet, but these RVs will be about 27 feet from one to another, Schilling said.
The site plan includes evergreen trees on top of a 4-foot-tall berm on the northern perimeter of the property, along with a wooden fence.
RVs that arrive must be less than 15 years old. Those staying also must fill out an application if they stay more than 28 days, and such items as tarps are not allowed.
“We’re trying to provide an upscale experience,” he said.
The company’s campsites have won awards from Tripadvisor, Schilling said.
Steven Rames, Norfolk public works director, said one of the comments brought up at the last meeting was that there was a lagoon that had served as a collection for wastewater years ago when the area was a mobile home park.
Rames said that lagoon was dredged and mitigated, so that area in question was cleaned up. There were questions if it was dug up that it might cause issues.
Kyle Deets, one of the commissioners, asked what enforcement action there was and who would enforce it.
Schilling said it depends on the severity. Those with an aggressive dog would be required to leave. Also, for those who leave something in a driveway too long, they would be warned first.
The property manager and the maintenance person, who are on site at all times, will be the ones who do the enforcing, Schilling said.
If the council approves the zoning change and final plat, and the commissioners approve the conditional use permit at their next meeting, the owners of the park will be ready to construct it and prepare for business.
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Wednesday morning at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Dan Spray, Jacob Thone, Kaycee Kube, Cody Ronnfeldt, Martin Griffith, Brandon Franklin and Kyle Deets.
Commission members absent: Chad Bryant and Dirk Waite.
Meeting lasted: One hour.
Others in attendance: City staff, six; media representatives, two; and 15 from the public.
CURRENT BUSINESS
— Commissioners removed from the table and voted to approve 7-0 a recommendation for a zoning change from C-3 (Service Commercial District) and R-M (Mobile Home District) to I-1 (Light Industrial District) on property located at 915 Bonita Drive. This item was tabled at the Feb. 7 meeting.
— Commissioners removed from the table and voted 7-0 to recommend the final plat of the La Bonita RV Park Addition, also tabled at the Feb. 7 meeting.
— Commissioners also voted to have city staff prepare a conditional use permit for action at the next regularly scheduled planning commission meeting for a recreational vehicle campground on the property at 915 Bonita Drive. This item also was tabled at the Feb. 7 meeting.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and voted 7-0 to recommend amending the official city code to include an exception for the keeping of hens, bantam hens or ducks with a valid permit and to more clearly define livestock as it relates to the keeping of livestock within the city; and to amend the code to address free-range chickens or ducks.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing at request of Women’s Empowering Life Line for a conditional use permit for a daycare on property located at 600 N. 12th St. and properties located to the north and to the west. The property is the old Northern Hills School. Commissioners then voted 7-0 to have city staff prepare the permit on the issue for discussion and action at the next regularly scheduled planning commission meeting.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing at the request of Flatrock Group to consider a zoning change from A (Agricultural District) to I-1 (Light Industrial District) on property generally located west of North 40th Avenue and south of West Norfolk Avenue. Commissioners then will consider recommendation of the issue.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing at the request of Flatrock Group and voted 7-0 to recommend approving a zoning change from A (Agricultural District) to C-3 (Service Commercial District) on property generally located west of North 40th Avenue and south of West Norfolk Avenue.
PLATS/SUBDIVISIONS
Commissioners recommended approval of the final plat of Norfolk 140 Subdivision.
OTHER BUSINESS
Commissioners heard Val Grimes, zoning director, give a report of the January building permits. In most areas, the city is up over the previous fiscal year. The biggest increase is in valuation, up about $256.6 million over last year at this time. Grimes said the big increase is mostly due to a new industrial project.