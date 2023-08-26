PLAINVIEW — Derrick Hoffart’s love for challenging himself rivals his desire to prove others wrong. That’s not always a great combination, especially where his feet and legs are concerned.
The Plainview native recently spent one of the hottest weeks of the summer thus far doing a walking challenge, an experiment to see how far he could push his body in an effort to put in more than 100 miles on foot over the course of seven days.
“It was pretty much a challenge for myself,” Hoffart said. “But I have some friends who are marathon runners. They’re always bragging about their weekly distance and this and that. I thought, ‘All right. I’ll give it a shot for a week to see how it goes.’ ”
On July 24, Hoffart set off doing laps on the off-road trails on his family’s farm outside of Plainview. It’s land where his grandparents and mother both have houses and where he is building a completely solar-powered cabin, which is a whole ’nother story.
His marathon-running friends had told Hoffart their weekly record highs regarding mileage were 100 and 75. Hoffart set his goal at 100 miles, but his distance would be put in while walking, not running.
“I’m not a runner,” he said. “My main goal was distance. If I ran it all, I was going to screw myself up for the rest of the week, so I was just going to walk.”
Using his phone, Hoffart tracked his daily steps and distances. His daily step average outside of the challenge was right on par with the average of most Americans, around 4,000 steps per day.
“The average American is surprisingly low — between 3,000 and 4,000 steps per day, which is about 1½ to 2 miles per day,” he said.
Hoffart said he believes his daily step average is around 4,000 because he utilizes a Onewheel skateboard to move around the family farm.
On the first day of the challenge, Hoffart logged 20 miles or 43,894 steps. And he woke up the next day feeling “pretty dang sore.”
Despite the aches, Hoffart pushed on throughout the week. He usually started early in the afternoon and sometimes walked until midnight, logging between 45,919 steps and 49,163 steps throughout the remainder of the week (that’s between 20.05 and 21.54 miles).
His family and friends questioned his reasoning: “They’re like, ‘You’re ridiculous.’ Everybody asked me why. I’m like, ‘Why not?’ ” he said. “Nobody’s doing this, so I’m going to do it. That’s just the kind of person I am.”
Toward the end of the week, Hoffart said, a mixture of aches and pains in his joints — mostly knees — and muscles combined with blisters on his feet and heels to make the challenge pretty rough.
“It was a bunch of different things in different orders,” Hoffart said of the pain. “At certain points — on some days at the end of the day — it would literally be like a pain level of eight out of 10 per step.”
Toward the fourth or fifth day of the challenge, the temptation to give up began settling in, but Hoffart said he continued to push himself using a mind-over-matter mentality.
Hoffart said he used his smart scale to measure his hydration and drank 45 bottles of water plus 20 cans of Dr Pepper throughout the week — the latter of which is a detail that has become an ongoing joke with his Snapchat followers.
Hoffart said he doesn’t buy into the adage that says, “You are what you eat.” While he does consume foods that might be considered healthy, healthy foods and drinks are not really his cup of tea. Instead, his favorite foods are McDonald’s and pizza. Disproving the adage about being what you consume was one of the reasons he embarked on the walking challenge in the first place, he said.
“It (food) does change your body to some extent, but that’s just your body,” he said. “To me, this was more of a mind game. You have to have a (heck of a) drive to keep doing it, and want to do it and finish it.”
Ultimately, Hoffart completed his challenge, tracking a total of 329,755 steps and 143.98 miles — which is roughly equal to the distance between Plainview and the west edge of Omaha — by July 30.
Hoffart is not the first person to take on such a challenge. An article in a May 2020 edition of Men’s Health details the journey of a YouTuber who had taken on the 100-mile challenge to see what kind of effects it would have on his body.
“He only did 100 miles, but in that 100 miles, he lost his toenails,” Hoffart said. “He said it tears your body up if you’re not used to it.”
It’s been a little more than two weeks since Hoffart’s challenge ended and, while he didn’t lose any toenails, he’s still recovering from its effects.
“My knee is not 100% yet,” he said.
When it is, Hoffart said, he has another challenge in mind. He wants to see how many steps or what kind of distance he can get in if he starts walking early in the day and goes until midnight. He’s pretty sure he can reach more than 30 miles, but after that, he’ll be on to another challenge.
“We’re going to wait a couple of weeks and be completely fresh. ... That’s probably the last thing I’ll be doing with long-distance walking,” he said.