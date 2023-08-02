MADISON — A representative from Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) shared an update on the status of the anticipated carbon pipeline in Madison County.
In addressing the county commissioners, Robert Lattimer with SCS said plans for the nearly 25-mile stretch of pipeline through Madison County are moving ahead.
“As you know, Summit Carbon Solutions is proposing to construct a steel pipeline to transport carbon dioxide ... and sequester it in a location up in Bismarck Mandan, North Dakota, area,” Lattimer said. “There is a value equation related to locking away the carbon dioxide. It’s a business proposition, a large one.”
The pipeline will run across the southeastern part of the county, just to the west of Madison, and continue on to the east of Norfolk toward Sioux City. All told, the pipeline will connect with more than 30 ethanol plants across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, as well as North Dakota and South Dakota.
Lattimer, who is based out of Omaha, said the company has been working closely with landowners and government officials to secure the rights to place the pipeline on their properties.
According to SCS projects plans, the pipeline will span more than 2,100 miles, with more than 300 miles of that being in Nebraska.
Among the first items Lattimer addressed were questions about SCS’s ownership.
“The last time there were some questions from one of your constituents about the ownership of investors of some of Summit Carbon Solutions and I’ll just speak a little bit to some of that. Summit Carbon Solutions is an entity with headquarters in Ames, Iowa, with a variety of large, equity investors including companies like John Deere, Continental Resources ... Tiger Infrastructure Partners ... TPG Rise Climate. So, multi-billion dollars of assets that these equity firms bring to the table.”
Lattimer said his company has a strong partnership base with the ethanol plants that they will be serving.
Also discussed were several common misconceptions about SCS and the pipeline project as a whole. One of those beliefs is that the pipeline would not be regulated by governmental or environmental authorities, a misconception that Lattimer said is simply not true.
“There’s a misconception out there that CO2 pipelines are not regulated. That is false. They are regulated by the Pipeline Hazardous Material Safety Administration.”
Other concerns addressed by Lattimer were repair of damages cased by pipeline construction, liability insurance for landowners and the company’s responsibility for problems that may arise during the project.
Lattimer also said SCS would be working with local and regional firefighters in training them to deal with potential pipeline-related fires or other emergencies.
Construction of the pipeline is expected to begin in 2024.