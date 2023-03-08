PILGER — Towering grain elevators. Abandoned farmsteads. Groves of trees. Outdated terraces. Tim Jensen of Pilger has demolished them all.
With more than two decades of experience under his belt, it’s little wonder that he struck out on his own in 2009, opening Joe’s Excavation.
With a business name like Joe’s Excavation, people often mistake him for a man named Joe. Or as a friend once informed him, the name of his business might stand for Jensen’s Old Excavating Services.
But actually, Jensen said the name stands for his business partner, Joleen. She’s also his partner in life, since they were married in 2001.
Tim Jensen will tell you the name actually stands for quality service.
“When I’m at a job, I’m in the customer’s shoes so it gets done right and not halfway,” he said.
Jensen is no stranger to hard work. He grew up on a dairy farm, driving a stick-shift pickup when he was just a youngster, barely old enough to hang on and ride on his dad’s cultivator to hop off and pull cockleburrs.
He lives in the house his grandparents built, with the farmplace he grew up on just a stone’s throw down the hill.
He worked for or was a partner in two construction companies for the first 25 years of his adult life, so it was a natural progression for Jensen to start his own business.
The first piece of equipment he bought was a Long Reach Caterpillar excavator with a 50-foot reach and a hydraulic thumb, an attachment to pick up bulky materials with precision.
It came in handy the first snowy winter of business to reach over snowpiles to retrieve hay bales for a cattle-feeding operation.
He also removed snow from the roofs of hog confinement barns, with the barns surrounded by 12-foot drifts and snow piling up on the roofs from there.
Since then Jensen has removed entire farmsteads, demolished buildings, and cleared and made building pads, taking on jobs north at Laurel, as far south as Waco, west to Clearwater and east to Fremont.
“I go wherever,” he said.
He’s even taken down concrete and wooden commercial grain elevators, the tallest being a cooperative’s concrete elevator at 128 feet.
He’s also helped to demolish buildings as large as Pilger’s three-story school building follow a 2014 tornado, along with numerous other structures in the community. He’s now smoothing down push-up terraces in fields he reshaped years ago.
He utilizes various machinery in the process, such as an excavator, dozer, tractor and box scraper, plus a dump truck and side dump, a sheepsfoot machine for packing, and various loaders: a track loader, pay loader and skid loader.
When he’s not riding on the seat of one of these pieces of machinery, in his spare time, Jensen and his brother Jim Jensen enjoy working on antique tractors.
The two park the restored tractors at the Jensen farmplace along Highway 15 south of Pilger, marked for sale.