PILGER — It’s a busy time of year for chimney sweeps. Just ask Kevin Wendt of Pilger.
While he’s cleaning out the soot and debris that can line the interior of chimney, other things also may be left behind — like Santa’s hat or reindeer bells, scraps of red fur or bits of a fluffy, white beard.
Wendt came to Pilger in a way as round about as Santa’s belly: from Woodland Park to Wyoming, to Pilger, Stanton and back to Pilger again, landing in in 2013 with his wife, Brittany, and two children, Jack and Emma. On that circuitous route Wendt worked at a variety of jobs, as an oil rigger, coal miner, construction worker, welder and metalworker.
He also brought back to Nebraska a valuable skill. Because so many Wyoming residents burn wood in their homes, he worked alongside someone who helped him master the nearly forgotten art of chimney sweeping.
Wendt also studied through the Chimney Safety Institute of America and the National Fire Protection Agency.
Today, Wendt is employed at the Pilger/Stanton/Winside Farmers’ Cooperative. On weekends and evenings throughout the year, he sweeps chimneys, cleans dryer vents and does portable welding through his business, Speed Square.
While cleaning chimneys, Wendt also inspects them for defects so that chimneys utilized are safe and in good working condition. He will advise his customers whether it’s safe to use their chimneys or if repairs are needed.
Once a chimney is cleaned, Wendt fills out a report, keeping a copy for himself and giving one to the customer.
Wendt uses a flexible whip system with poly-brushes or steel-wired brushes, sweeping from the ground up but most often from the roof. While doing so, he has come across a number of dead birds and their nests plus dead animals such as squirrels.
Some chimneys that hadn’t been used for a time were stuffed full of insulation to ward off the cold.
People don’t burn wood in their cook stoves and heating stoves as they did 50 to 100 years ago, Wendt said, but many homeowners today enjoy wood-burning fireplaces. However, there are few people in the area who are trained to clean chimneys.
Once folks heard about Wendt, his business has steadily grown, including a number of repeat customers. On one occasion, a woman saw the advertising sticker on his truck and rushed over to visit with him.
She didn’t realize she had to clean her chimney and hadn’t done so for years. The National Fire Protection Agency recommends cleaning chimneys once a year.
“Not a lot of people are chimney sweeps,” Wendt said.
It’s rare to find a person in that field, but Wendt likes to stand out, especially on a rooftop.
While he’s there, Wendt is always looking for a Santa hat.