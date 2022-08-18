MADISON — A former bookkeeper at Environmental Services in Norfolk who embezzled thousands of dollars from the company said on Wednesday that she should only have to pay her former employer less than half of what prosecutors are asking for.
Dee Dee Yawn, 51, pleaded no contest to felony theft in June after she used company credit cards to purchase $80,000 to $90,000 worth of personal items over a two-year span while she worked for Environmental Services. Yawn testified at a restitution hearing that she should have to pay the business about $37,000 back.
The Madison County Attorney’s Office also has alleged that Yawn, who was in charge of payroll, would take vacations but did not deduct her vacation hours to reflect the time she took off. Yawn, according to Environmental Services employees, had earned 31.57 hours of vacation in her two years working there, but her pay stub indicated that she had 132.21 vacation hours available to her.
Besides the credit card misuse and the apparent payroll perversion, Environmental Services supervisors also alleged that Yawn’s pay stubs show that she was often paid more than what was reflected on the hours she tallied on her weekly time sheet.
Moreover, Environmental Services had a benefit in place in which it offered to pay 50% of employees’ health insurance premiums. Yawn apparently withheld almost $4,000 that should have gone toward her insurance premium.
In total, Yawn is accused of being responsible for about $96,000 in misused money, the amount that prosecutors are asking District Judge James Kube to order Yawn to pay to Environmental Services.
Charles Schlomer, the owner of Environmental Services, testified that the company started to investigate its credit card records in June 2020 after Schlomer noticed a statement on a credit card that he didn’t think Environmental Services used anymore.
The business noted “obvious” misuse of company credit and bank accounts through its investigation and approached Yawn about the matter. Schlomer and Greg Greve, who at the time was the company’s project coordinator, read through lengthy lists of statements from different credit cards with Yawn.
Schlomer and Greve testified that they pieced through credit card statements and highlighted charges to the card that they deemed suspicious. Schlomer, with Greve present, then asked Yawn about each individual charge on the credit card and gave Yawn the opportunity to admit to or deny each purchase. Greve used a highlighter to note each fraudulent charge that Yawn admitted to and disregarded the transactions she denied making.
Greve added up the expenditures and factored in the questionable payroll capital, which resulted in the nearly six-figure total.
Yawn, who also testified at Wednesday’s restitution hearing, said she was threatened, screamed at and called names by Schlomer when he approached her about the allegations. Schlomer’s demeanor made Yawn overwhelmed, she testified, so she started admitting to purchases that she did not make so that she could “get it over with and leave.”
Yawn said Schlomer also got her children involved and told them they would go to jail if they were involved with Yawn’s thievery. Yawn said she wanted to admit to whatever was put in front of her so that her children wouldn’t have to take the brunt for something they weren’t involved in.
Schlomer said he may have raised his voice or expressed disappointment that Yawn would steal, but he testified that he never yelled or threatened her. Greve said he never heard Schlomer make threats, yell or call Yawn names.
Once Schlomer, Greve and Yawn went through the credit card statements, Greve printed off three different documents containing admissions of theft using three different cards. Yawn signed the documents, which were presented by Madison County Attorney Joe Smith as evidence in court.
Yawn alleged that Greve had printed the letters off before the trio even finished their analysis of all the statements, although no evidence outside Yawn’s testimony was presented in court to indicate such.
As Yawn’s court case has progressed, she and her attorney, Kory Quandt, have had the opportunity to review the bank statements that contain several fraudulent credit card charges. After looking at the statements, Yawn said she is responsible for $37,488 in bad spending. She denied any wrongdoing with regard to the payroll, health insurance and vacation allegations.
Quandt called the case a “messy fact scenario.” He said Smith did not produce any pay stubs or time sheets, or any physical evidence about insurance or vacation.
“There are no hard documents to show what the actual dollar amounts were,” he said. “There is some doubt here as to what the actual amount is.
“She knows she did wrong. She just wants to make things right.”
Smith argued that Schlomer’s and Greve’s credibility far outweighs Yawn’s.
“They are credible. They’re victims,” Smith said. “She is not at all credible.”
Yawn said she would be able to pay $35,000 to $40,000 in restitution. Kube said he would announce his ruling on how much restitution Yawn must pay at her sentencing hearing, which was scheduled for Thursday.
Yawn faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years. Prosecutors previously agreed to recommend a 30- to 48-month prison term for Yawn.