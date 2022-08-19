MADISON — A former bookkeeper at Environmental Services who stripped her employer of tens of thousands of dollars through repeated misuse of company money was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
District Judge James Kube sentenced 51-year-old Dee Dee Yawn to 4 to 6 years in prison for felony theft by deception, a crime Yawn pleaded no contest to in June.
Yawn had been accused of using about $88,000 in company funds for personal use between roughly July 2018 and July 2020. Yawn said at a restitution hearing on Wednesday that she was responsible for only $37,488 worth of bad spending, not the nearly six-figure total of which she was accused.
When she was approached by her employers in the summer of 2020 about the thefts, Yawn signed three different documents admitting to the nearly $90,000 in bad spending. Yawn said at her restitution hearing that she admitted at the time to “whatever was put in front of me” because she was overwhelmed and also did not want her children, whom she assisted financially, to be questioned for something they weren’t involved in.
In addition to misusing credit cards, Yawn overpaid herself by $11,297 and withheld $3,930 in insurance benefits. After Yawn confessed to the company that she defrauded them, she forfeited her last paycheck, and her boyfriend wrote Environmental Services $2,500 in checks as a way to supplement their losses.
Kube, taking into account the credit card spending, the payroll overpayments and the money Yawn paid back, ordered Yawn to pay $50,135 in restitution. The judge ordered for half of that total to be paid within a year of Yawn’s release from prison and the remaining half within two years of her liberation.
When asked by Kube at her sentencing hearing why she stole so much money, Yawn said she had no reason other than trying to help her children pay their bills.
“There’s no excuse,” Yawn said. “I don’t want to sit here and try to excuse any of it.”
In 2017, a charge was filed against Yawn alleging she wrote and cashed several checks to herself and her then boyfriend totaling $11,000 to $15,000 in 2016 while she was working for a different Norfolk business.
The bad checks were facilitated by Yawn between May and November 2016 while she was in charge of payroll and writing company checks at Classen Fabrication. She was convicted in that incident and sentenced to probation.
Additionally, Yawn has active charges against her out of Mississippi for fraudulent credit card use in several counties.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said Yawn had developed a clear pattern of engaging in theft-type practices, contributing to prosecutors’ recommendation of a 30- to 48-month prison sentence. In looking at the expenditures, Kiernan said, one can notice that they were frivolous — including nail and hair appointments — which aren’t essentials for Yawn’s children.
“She might try to portray herself as a martyr that tries to help her children, but the fact of the matter is that she’ll take money any way she can get it,” Kiernan said.
There are situations involving defendants with a theft history, Kiernan said, where the defendant has a drug or gambling addiction, but Yawn has neither.
“There’s nothing before this court that would justify these thefts — no thefts are justified — but there’s no underlying cause here other than greed,” he said.
Kory Quandt, Yawn’s attorney, said Yawn was understanding of the gravity of the situation and wanted to accept the consequences. Yawn’s decisions have created destruction in not only her own life, Quandt said, but in her children’s lives.
There was evidence demonstrated that some of the money Yawn was accused of spending was used for legitimate business expenses, the defense attorney said. And Yawn already had made “good-faith” attempts to pay restitution, and she asked for her sentencing to be continued so that she would have time to organize finances and be able to pay Environmental Services some of the money right away.
Before she was sentenced, Yawn read Kube a letter, apologizing to Environmental Services and to her family.
“I did what I did,” she said. “I’m not asking for somebody to say it’s OK what I did. It’s not OK. I’m not a bad person, your honor. I've just made some really bad choices in my life.”
Kube told Yawn she wasn’t alone in making bad decisions, that everyone makes poor choices at times.
“But there’s a difference between making a bad choice once in a while and making the same bad choice over and over and over again,” Kube said, “especially when that bad choice involves criminal conduct.”
The judge said when he presides over cases like Yawn’s, he notices a pattern in which people who are struggling financially steal one time, realize how easy it is and keep stealing because they’re getting away with it.
Behind every business are people, Kube said, who strive to keep their doors open so that they can provide for their own families.
“I feel like you got to a point where your needs were greater than theirs,” he said. “You felt that your children were more important than theirs.
“Theft is theft. And being a thief is no way to go through life.”
Yawn was given credit for 1 day previously served and, with good behavior, must serve 2 years in prison before she can be placed on parole and 3 years before she is eligible for mandatory release.
Environmental Services, founded in 1996, tests and removes radon, asbestos, lead and mold, and the business also provides duct cleaning and bat guano cleanup.
Others were sentenced by Kube for the following:
Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest-willful reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon
— Charles E. Loughman, 31, Nebraska State Penitentiary, 24 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 8 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, license revoked for 2 years, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear
— Jonathan R. Randall, 36, Madison County Jail, 24 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 72 days served, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Rodney S. Bussey, 61, 312 N. Ninth St., Apt. 1, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, with credit for 5 days served, costs.
Burglary
— Jimmy D. Dinovo, 64, Nebraska State Penitentiary, 3 to 5 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 244 days served, $400 restitution, costs.
Attempted terroristic threats, child abuse
— Ramon A. Horne, 31, Madison County Jail, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, with credit for time served, costs.
Third-degree domestic assault — second offense
— Jamar W. Rucker, 41, Madison County Jail, 3 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.