MADISON — A woman who stole nearly $90,000 from her former employer through repeated misuse of company credit cards could face prison time after she was convicted of felony theft on Monday.
As part of a plea deal, 51-year-old Dee Dee Yawn pleaded no contest to one count of theft by deception ($5,000 or more), a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
In exchange for Yawn’s plea, the Madison County Attorney’s Office has agreed to recommend that Yawn serve 2½ to 4 years in prison. Prosecutors also dismissed a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device as part of the agreement.
Kory Quandt, Yawn’s attorney, said Yawn would ask for a lesser sentence than what the prosecution has agreed to recommend.
Theft allegations against Yawn were first made in the summer of 2020 by employees at Environmental Services, prompting subsequent charges to be filed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office in November 2020.
It is alleged that Yawn, who served in an office management role at the business and had accounting and payroll responsibilities, used company credit cards to purchase about $87,000 worth of personal items between roughly July 2018 and July 2020.
An Environmental Services employee told the Daily News in September 2021 that suspicions arose in early 2020 when some of Yawn’s co-workers noticed questionable bookkeeping and software tampering. The business started digging deeper into records and noticed “obvious” misuse of company credit and bank accounts.
Upon what the business described as “substantial evidence of misconduct,” Yawn was terminated in the fall of 2020.
Evidence from Environmental Services showed that Yawn used company dollars for wide-ranging expenditures, including RVs, boats, vacations, a family member’s college tuition, clothing, groceries, repairs and more.
After Yawn was fired, the company said, she was asked to review statements with supervisors and admitted to hefty spending on the company’s dollar.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said in court that Yawn also altered her own pay amounts for some pay periods, as well as her vacation time.
Yawn’s misdemeanor charge was filed in July 2021 — several months after she had been terminated — after Environmental Services found that four purchases totaling more than $838 were fraudulently charged to a company credit card on July 2, 2021. The purchases were made at local stores and through PayPal.
Environmental Services contacted PayPal and discovered that the phone number on the PayPal account at the time belonged to Yawn’s husband. According to the business, the credit card used in the July purchases hadn’t been used since November 2020, when Yawn was fired, and was placed in a lockbox at the business.
The company suspects that Yawn had a copy of the card or that the card was still connected to an account on one of her personal electronic devices. The July 2021 transactions happened while Yawn was out on bond during her pending felony case.
Quandt said a restitution hearing would have to be held before sentencing, as there is a dispute as to how much money Yawn owes Environmental Services. Kiernan asked District Judge James Kube to schedule the restitution hearing separately from Yawn’s sentencing, estimating that the restitution hearing would take at least an hour.
Kube scheduled Yawn’s restitution hearing for Friday, Aug. 5, and her sentencing for Thursday, Aug. 18.
Others appeared (or did not appear) before Kube on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Rodney S. Bussey, 61, Omaha, pleaded guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine — two counts, attempted failure to appear
— Rachael Lambley, 24, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to each charge and will enter the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program. Kube sentenced Lambley to 40 days in the Madison County Jail for attempted failure to appear and gave her credit for 31 days served. She was eligible for immediate release.
Possession of methamphetamine, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500)
— Benjamin J. Blum, 40, 307 S. 10th St., failed to appear. Kube revoked Blum’s bond and ordered for a warrant to be issued for his arrest.
Terroristic threats, third-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest, failure to appear
— Tyler L. Brandt, 24, 1500 S. Fourth St., was unable to appear due to medical reasons. Kube sustained a motion to continue Brandt’s hearing and scheduled a hearing for Monday, July 25.
Burglary
— Jimmy D. Dinovo, 64, Nebraska State Penitentiary, pleaded guilty.
Fraudulent acquisition of a controlled substance
— Hazel Giron, 20, Sioux City, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Child abuse
— Juan Juan Lucas, 20, Madison, pleaded no contest.
Possession of cocaine, driving under the influence — third offense, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest
— Paul S. Kerley, 51, 409 S. Ninth St., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Tampering with physical evidence, false reporting
— Jacob R. Kittle, 45, 406 E. Park Ave., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest-willful reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon
— Charles E. Loughman, 31, Lincoln, pleaded guilty to each charge.
Possession of methamphetamine (28 grams or more) with intent to deliver, criminal impersonation, driving during revocation, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, failure to appear
— Julio W. Monterroso-Perez, 40, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.