A senior scholarship, reserved for students recognized as “heroes,” was recently presented to a Pierce High School student.
Christian Miller was one of 17 seniors across the state to receive the D.J.’s Hero award at a luncheon on Tuesday.
The award honors the memory of the late D.J. Sokol, the son of David and Peggy Sokol of Omaha who died from complications of cancer at age 18. Since 2000, 189 scholarships have been awarded to Nebraska high school seniors who exemplify D.J. Sokol’s perseverance, selflessness and spirit of servant leadership.
As part of the Salvation Army of Omaha’s youth program, the award ceremony took place at Omaha’s CHI Health Center, with greetings given by Gov. Pete Ricketts and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. Keynote speakers included legendary Husker football coach and University of Nebraska athletic director, U.S. Congressman and TeamMates founder Tom Osborne, D.J.’s father, David Sokol, and Bruce Rasmussen, former athletic director of Creighton University.
Miller, who plans to continue his education at Peru State College, commented that “going to college will allow me to be a positive role model for my young brother and sisters and offer me the opportunity to change my future in positive ways.”
Miller and his five younger siblings moved to Pierce from Delaware with their grandfather, Russell Hauf, after the death of their mother in fall of 2018. The siblings are brother Xavier and sisters Haylee, Candace, Reniya and Shania.
As a teenager, Miller was responsible for preparing meals, helping with homework and getting his five siblings off to school in the morning. In fall of 2021, their grandfather also died; the family is being cared for by their great-aunt, Robin Jensen of Pierce.
In 2020, the family moved to Pilger where the Miller children attended Wisner-Pilger Schools. At that time, Christian was introduced to Sally Harms, professor of science and science education at Wayne State College and volunteer for the local TeamMates program.
Although the family relocated to Pierce mid-term, Harms has continued as Miller’s TeamMates mentor. It was Harms who nominated Miller for the D.J.’s Hero honor.
From homelessness, poverty and family instability due to the unexpected death of his mother and grandfather, plus the challenge of helping to raise his five young siblings, Miller has persevered through significant adversity in his life. Through it all, one of his greatest achievements is that he is still, Harms said, “a positive, respectful, thoughtful and caring person.”