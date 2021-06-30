PIERCE — The Pierce Historical Society Museum usually records history.
In March 2019 when Pierce and much of Nebraska experienced historic flooding, the museum and several of the historical society’s buildings became part of history.
That’s because the North Fork of the Elkhorn River left its banks when record rainfall on frozen ground had no place to go as it rushed through Gilman Park. The museum recorded and made history with the flood during that time.
“The main building, which had a lot of downtown information, had 18 inches of water. Most of the artifacts were saved. We were lucky we didn’t have to toss much,” said Vickie DeJong, a volunteer for the historical society.
The Pierce Historical Society Museum will be rededicated and opened on Saturday, July 3, at 1 p.m. during Pierce’s 150th celebration.
Volunteers did most of the cleanup, but the new Sheetrock and insulation were completed by professionals. The material that was completed by volunteers was paid for by a combination of grants, donations and fundraisers, including a silent auction, DeJong said.
“We kind of waited in line because we knew homes needed attention more than the museum,” she said.
“It was mainly the main building that had it the worst,” she said. “The rest weren’t as bad because they were higher.”
The Pierce Historical Society president is DeJong’s husband, Lyndon. “I come up with the ideas and he builds them,” she said with a laugh.
Other officers are Gerald Hixson, vice president; and Sue Warneke, the treasurer.
Four of the complex’s buildings will be open during the grand reopening — the train depot, old school house, blacksmith shop and the museum. The one that won’t be open, the machine shed, was used to store items during the flood and still has work left organizing before it reopens.
The depot was moved from its location just off Main Street in the late 1960s to Gilman Park. It was dedicated in 1976 during the bicentennial, so it is fitting that it gets rededicated during another historical occasion — Pierce’s 150th anniversary.
Also celebrating the 150th anniversary will be St. John’s Lutheran Church, which is about 2½ miles east of Pierce. On Sunday, July 4, it will have a pancake feed and special service, but the biggest celebration will be over Labor Day.
Vickie DeJong, who also is a member of the church, said it is the first organized church in Pierce County. The actual date it began was in October, with the first church services in people’s homes.
The first church building was constructed in 1883, with the current church built in 1913 or 1914. The church’s celebration has been on going all year, she said.