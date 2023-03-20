Although Pierce High School’s robotics team is in its third official year of competition in VEX contests, the school has recently come away with a notable accomplishment.
The team qualified for the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas from Tuesday, April 25, through Thursday, April 27. Pierce will compete against 800 other teams from around the world. The students going down to Texas are Travis Emory, Bode Hoffmann, Tate Reinke, Matt Steffen and Dalton Svoboda.
Before then, the students will compete in the 2023 CREATE U.S. Open Robotics Championship in Council Bluffs, Iowa, from Thursday, March 23, through Saturday, March 25. Around 200 teams from around the world will be in attendance.
Pierce’s team ATOM13 comes from the aluminum used to create the robot, said educator Treva Dostal, who oversees the robotics team. (Aluminum's atomic number is 13 on the periodic table.)
“This is the ultimate goal of VEX competition,” Dostal said of qualifying for worlds.
ATOM13 earned its spot by receiving the Excellence Award, as well as winning the O'Neill Robotics Tournament in January. Dostal said the award is based on the team’s positive conduct, good sportsmanship, ethos and professionalism. Being ranked high in the engineering notebook rubric, having both a strong on-field performance design award and a high-quality judges’ interview also are taken into consideration, she added.
Part of the competition includes Frisbee golf. The robot can try to throw a disc into the other opponent’s basket for five points. If the disc lands in an area close to the basket, the other team receives one point. Teams also receive points by spinning the four rollers on the field. Each side is either marked red or blue. If the roller shows only one color — not both — that team receives 10 points.
Toward the end of the match, the students put their robots on autonomous mode where the self-driving device has to put two discs in their designated area. The teams also get three points per how many tiles the robots are occupying on the field. There are 36 tiles on a given field.
Before presenting in official VEX events, Pierce would compete in local contests organized by Northeast Community College and Wayne State College dating to 2006, Dostal said.